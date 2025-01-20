Four Men Arrested After Shooting Girls in Truck They Thought Were Stalking Them, Killing Driver: Police

FOX13/Cathy Worthington

The shooting happened after the four men allegedly chased the teens for miles in Utah before pulling up alongside them and opening fire into their vehicle.

A 17-year-old girl is dead after a frightening chase ended in a drive-by shooting in Utah. On Saturday, four men were arrested and charged in the girls' death.

Iron County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene on the night of January 17 after reports of gunfire aimed at the teen's red truck and an injured victim, as covered by ABC affiliate KUTV.

The girl was still alive when they arrived and began life-saving efforts, but she died shortly after being transported to the hospital.

According to the police investigation, they determined that the teen driver was pursued by an unknown vehicle for approximately five miles before that vehicle pulled up alongside hers and opened fire, striking the teen.

As a result of being struck, she lost control of her vehicle, crashing through a vinyl fence and coming to a stop near an intersection. Another 17-year-old girl was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but was not seriously injured.

On January 19, Fox affiliate KSTU revealed the identities of the four men suspected to be involved with the shooting. Booking documents at the Iron County Sheriff's Office detail the suspects as Michael Hess-Witucki, 23, Ethan Galloway, 23, Aldric Felipe, 21, and Matthew Sorber-Petrie, 22.

According to the documents, Hess-Witucki is the suspected driver at the time of the shooting, while Gallow is believed to have been the shooter. The gun used, per police, belonged to Sorber-Petrie, with police believing that both he and Felipe knew the alleged driver and shooter intended to use it to commit a crime.

All four men were arrested on Saturday and charged in relation to the shooting. Hess-Witucki and Galloway were both hit with one count of murder and 12 counts of felony discharge of a firearm for the 12 shots fired. Felipe and Sorber-Petrie are looking at obstruction of justice charges.

Police said they were able to back-trace the chase after the surviving victim described the suspects' vehicle and where they first encountered them. That enabled investigators to find witnesses who were able to ID the vehicle, a darker-colored SUV, and thus lead them to the suspects at an apartment complex.

When police arrived at the complex, Hess-Witucki, Galloway, and Sorber-Petrie all tried to flee, but were quickly apprehended and picked up, said police, per CrimeOnline. Ultimately, both Hess-Witucki and Gallow confessed to their suspected roles in the shooting in a post-Miranda interview with police.

According to the suspects, they believed the girls were stalking them after having seen their truck in the neighborhood. Investigators said the victim and her passenger were in the area for entirely unrelated reasons.