Man Shocks Facebook Group with Disturbing Post Minutes Before He and Wife Found Dead in Home: Police

WRAL News/Facebook

The couple had been married for 34 years before the shocking situation police are calling "deeply tragic" and "complex."

A man shocked the members of a Facebook group he was in on the evening of January 18, shortly before police responded to a call that brought them to his home.

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department in North Carolina responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the residence of George Lesniak, 63, and Cathleen Lesniak, 59. When they arrived they found the couple, who'd been marred more than 34 years, dead.

The call to police came in at 6:03 p.m. Three minutes before that George had posted a shocking message to a Facebook group he moderated.

"My wife admitted to cheating on me so I killed her, I’m about to kill myself," he wrote, per Law & Crime. "Figure this group out for [yourselves]."

Police determined that George's death was a "self-inflicted fatal injury."

The post has since been deleted from the group, which is dedicated to technicians who perform calibrations for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. George was the administrator for the group, which the outlet reports has since gone private.

Both George and Cathleen worked in the auto industry, per the New York Post, with George a former vice president of training at Autel Automotive Intelligence USA. After five years working remotely, George left the company in September 2024.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at the Lesniak residence on January 18. We at Autel express our heartfelt condolences to the Lesniak family and friends, said the company in a statement receieved by The News & Observer.

Cathleen worked at Advanced Auto Parts as a technical production manager. Her personal Facebook page was also made private, while Law & Crime noted that George's last post to his personal page was a photo of the couple kissing on a dance floor.

Calling the case "deeply tragic" and "complex," the police have not formally ruled the Lesniak's deaths a murder-suicide.