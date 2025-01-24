Man Allegedly Killed Girlfriend Over Pregnancy He Didn't Want: 'Protecting My Legacy'

Maury County Sheriff's Office

In a video interview from jail, Vidol Wegner claimed he "didn't do anything wrong" by allegedly strangling his pregnant girlfriend to death -- saying, "She wanted to act crazy. She chose this. It didn’t have to be this way."

An Indiana man behind bars in Tennessee stands accused of killing his expecting girlfriend because he didn't want a baby -- but he says "she did it to herself" after they allegedly agreed she "would do something about it" if she ever got pregnant.

Vidol Wegner, 29, was arrested on January 20, after the Spring Hill Police Department responded to a welfare check after a concerning phone call was made to dispatch. Per police, Wegner made the call.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a woman, identified as 30-year-old Ariel Nevills, with "fatal wounds." She was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

Wegner was then detained and, per the arrest affidavit, allegedly told authorities he strangled his girlfriend "two different ways to kill her and their unborn child" -- and waited until she was dead to leave the home. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony murder.

After his arrest, Wegner did an interview with WKRN from inside Maury County Jail.

"Okay, I got to hit you with the big question, you know it's coming: did you kill her?" Wegner was asked by reporter Andy Cordan.

"I ... what did I do? No, dude, I didn't. She did it to herself," he then responded. "I told her this is the way. I had a beautiful future set up for us. She wanted to act crazy. She chose this. It didn't have to be this way."

When asked flat out whether he was upset Nevills got pregnant, Wegner then explained, "Listen, when I started that relationship, I told her, 'If we get pregnant, are we going to do something about it?' She said, 'Yeah.' She found out 10 weeks in; she said, 'I want to keep it.' I'm like, 'Didn't we have that conversation? I'm not doing this.' She said, 'Yeah.'"

"Listen, I loved her. I would have took care of her, the baby; I would have took care of her siblings that she wanted to take with us. I would have done all of that," Wegner continued; Nevills also reportedly cared for her four siblings.

"She was stable, she was calm; I liked that, you know what I mean? She took care of me, it was peace, and then she gets pregnant and everything changes," he told WKRN. "I didn't do nothing wrong. I did everything I could in the relationship to make everything possible. I cried out for help every single day about this and nobody could help me."

Telling the outlet he has "plenty" of remorse, he added, "It didn't have to happen this way! She wants to be crazy. I told her, 'If you didn't like the plan, we could've changed it. We could have figured it out."

Wegner was also asked whether it's true he killed Nevills because she was pregnant.

"That's not how it went ... I'm protecting my legacy, I'm abiding by the Constitution, I'm not doing anything wrong," he replied. "There is no way for me to get her to be held accountable for what she's doing. We had an agreement. Why did she go back on that?"