Tom Sandoval Explains His Viral Pit Stains on The Traitors: 'I Was Sweating My 'A-- Off'

"I looked rough. I also felt like s--t," the Vanderpump Rules star said while addressing his noticeably large pit stains on The Traitors that went viral on social media.

Tom Sandoval is opening up about what led to his very sweaty situation on The Traitors.

On Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules star took to his Instagram Stories to explain why he had noticeably large pit stains during the second episode of The Traitors after a clip went viral on social media.

During the moment, Sandoval was wearing a green-printed gray cardigan during breakfast, and, at one point, took it off, leaving him in a gray t-shirt that featured huge stains under his armpits.

"Man, that video, I looked rough," the reality star said, while sharing a video from the Peaock series Scotland set on his Instagram Stories, per Entertainment Weekly. "I also felt like s--t. I mean, I had like over 24 hours of travel, including an eight-hour layover, which made my immune system go to s--t and caused a domino of problems."

"I'm sure you could tell my eye was swollen, because I had a stye in my eye," he continued. "And the stress and the weakened immune system caused canker sores, sore throat, and on top of it, the airline lost my luggage!"

"I was at the mercy of the wardrobe department, which, by the way, they did a great job," he continued. "The day that they gave me the thickest wool sweater I've ever worn. And man, that thing, I was sweating my ass off. It was hot in there. And well, I'm only human."

"At least I can laugh at it now, as you guys all have," Sandoval concluded.

During the three-part Season 3 premiere, Sandoval got into it with Chrishell Stause, with the former accusing the latter of having a "bias" against her because of her friendship with his ex, Ariana Madix, whom Sandoval infamously cheated on with Rachel Leviss ix with VPR co-star Rachel Leviss.

While appearing on the January 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Stause weighed in on Sandoval's sweaty armpits, sharing what she believes was the reason behind the situation

"The castle was not cold," the Selling Sunset star said. "I think Sandoval was imbibing in, probably drinking a lot of Coke. He had too much sugar in his system."

Meanwhile, fellow costar Wells Adams, who was ultimately banished at the end of the episode, also shared his thoughts on Sandoval's armpit stains.

"Watching it back, I was like, 'Man, he's got two faucets running at full steam,'" the Bachelor Nation star said while speaking with Parade, adding that he didn't notice Sandoval's armpits at the time.

"I wish I had clocked it, because then I maybe could have been like, 'You're a Traitor because you're sweating a lot!'" Adams joked. "And then I probably wouldn't be banished in the second episode."