Man Shoots Pregnant Estranged Wife, Killing Baby He Believed Was Not His: Police

After allegedly shooting the victim five times in the back, the suspect purportedly told police when they caught up to him, "I was going to turn myself in," before asking, "Is she okay?"

A man is behind bars, a woman hospitalized, and an unborn child is dead after a tragic shooting incident in Indiana.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Jeremy McBride, 36, after a friend of his estranged wife Kayla Netherland, 25, told them she saw him standing over her in the bathroom of her home, according to the probable cause affidavit seen by Law & Crime. She'd been shot five times.

According to the witness, she arrived at the home on Sunday, January 19 to do laundry and saw McBride standing over Netherland "who was lying on the ground bleeding."

She said that he looked at her and then just walked out the front door without saying a word. She told police she overheard McBride on a phone call where he mentioned that someone had been shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where paramedics were able to stabilize the five-months pregnant woman. They were not able to save her child.

McBride's Confession

Police used license plate readers to track McBride down and pull him over, according to an IMDP press release. He did not put his car into park when he got out, leading it to roll off and hit a pole, per the arrest affidavit.

He purportedly told the arresting officer, "I was going to turn myself into the police station," and asked, "Is she okay?"

A woman who contacted police shortly after the shooting said he'd confessed a murder to her and told her he was driving to the police department to turn himself in. It's possible this is who McBride was talking to when the witness caught him standing over Netherland.

McBride told police the gun used was in the car, per the court document. Police reported also finding handwritten notes from McBride to Netherland discussing their relationship.

Per detectives, McBride wrote about "his frustrations with her infidelity, his frustrations with their failed relationship, his anger & insecurities which led him to mistreat others, his belief that he has not 'molded' himself into an individual [she] would want to have children with, and that he had wanted children with her."

In a post-Miranda interview on January 20, McBride told police that he was upset that he and Netherland were still legally married and "yet she had gotten pregnant" by another man, per the documents. The couple had been separated since September, but he was still holding out hope for a reconciliation, he explained.

Acknowledging the severity of his alleged actions, McBride reportedly wrote, "Maybe she will come back one day, but not for me. But in many ways, I killed her."

"Certainly what is alleged is this person went to great lengths to carry out what he intended to do," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, according to Fox59.

Murder-Suicide Plan

According to McBride, the plan had been that he would kill her, the baby, and himself. He told police he bought a gun and ammunition just a few days before the shooting. He then explained that fateful day.

McBride told detectives that he and Netherland had been hanging out, hitting up Goodwill, before going back to her house. They were chatting with her in the bathroom and him on the bed, he said, when he determined that shooting her "made sense in that moment."

And so he did, shooting her five times in the back.

"The person [in] this case made admissions about what his exact intentions were going to be and he was aware about her pregnancy and that was [the] motivating factor to take the steps he decided to take," Mears said of the case. "You don’t usually have an individual who is that honest with law enforcement about how did all of this occur."

According to detectives in Marion County, Netherland underwent two different surgeries after the shooting, one to remove the fetus that did not survive the shooting, and another to address her other internal injuries.

"She was 5 months pregnant with her miracle baby, after several failed pregnancies in the past, and she has lost her baby due to this outrageous crime committed against her," Netherland's family told WRTV. "She is alive, and not paralyzed, thank God."

The family further told the outlet that during the procedures, doctors removed part of Netherland's colon, part of her small intestine, her left ovary and left fallopian tube, and made some repairs to her uterus.

McBride is facing charges of attempted murder and feticide. He is being held at Marion County Jail on no bond.

"This is truly a tragic incident, and I extend my sincerest condolences to all of those affected," said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams in the press release. "The quick apprehension of this suspect is a testament to the invaluable information provided by our community members, the determination of our officers, and the diligent investigative work of our detectives."