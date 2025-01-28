Former Trooper Told Ex Nothing Will 'Stop Me From Pursuing You' Before Killing Her New Man: Police

Luzerne County Correctional Facility

The victim identified his alleged killer with his dying breaths, telling police it was "over a girl" -- while the suspect's texts and alarming behavior before the shooting are revealed.

A former Pennsylvania State Police trooper is facing murder charges, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend ... who identified him as his alleged killer just before he died.

Per The Citizen's Voice, 27-year-old William Hunter Snyder (pictured) has been charged with criminal homicide connected to the January 22 shooting death of John Rabbitz Jr. The victim was a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

According to the criminal complaint, Snyder showed up to Rabbitz's home just before 5:30pm last Tuesday, knocking on the door, before firing multiple shots at the victim, who was hit twice in the chest. The victim was able to call 911; while he told responding officers that he didn't recognize the man who shot him, he named "Hunter Snyder" when asked if anyone wanted to hurt him.

When asked why, he said the two had issues "over a girl." Rabbitz died shortly after paramedics took him from the scene for treatment.

The Investigation Into Snyder

Rabbitz was apparently well aware of Synder's concerning behavior leading up to the shooting -- as the former trooper had allegedly been in communication with the victim's girlfriend, who Snyder dated for about a month in October 2024, before the incident.

Messages in the complaint via The Standard Speaker showed Snyder allegedly began sending texts and Snapchats to the woman on Sunday, telling her his life was "meaningless" without her.

"I know you miss me, and I know you still love me," he allegedly wrote. "You miss me. Your connection is strong(er) than anything I've ever felt, and I know you feel the same way. Selfishly and unselfishly, I am the best thing for you and I would do everything to prove that. We never had a single issue. You are my one person. I am crazy I know. But you are my soulmate. We honestly belong together."

When she told him, "Hunter, I can't," he allegedly wrote back, "Why can't you? You can do anything! You know it in your heart. You know I'm your person. I'm your human. We are meant for so much more. You said you've been questioning why you ran away ... because you know it was a mistake."

He also reportedly texted her saying, "Nothing is ever going to stop me from pursuing you. How am I supposed to stay wonderful when every day without you drags me deeper into darkness?"

Snyder's ex and Rabbitz then installed security cameras at their homes, one of which allegedly caught Snyder dropping off a coffee press at her place on January 17, just days before the shooting.

Snyder was arrested on January 22, arraigned the next day, and is currently being held without bail ahead of a March 7 preliminary hearing.

Snyder's Past Allegations

State police did confirm Snyder used to be a trooper, adding that his employment ended in May 2023.

He has previously been charged with stalking and harassment, with The Standard Speaker reporting he allegedly tried contacting another ex via phone, text and fake social media accounts more than 100 times after they broke up. After he made a delivery to her home in 2023, he was charged with harassment.