Texas Man Told 911 He Felt 'F--king Great' After Killing Dad Who Wouldn't Stop Running 'His F--ing Mouth': DA

Comal County Criminal District Attorney's Office

The man allegedly confessed to the murder of his father -- who was shot while eating a salad on his couch -- in a chilling 911 call in which he said he "can't say that I'm sorry."

A Texas man was sentenced to life in prison this week after allegedly killing his father and expressing absolutely zero remorse for it while reporting the crime to police.

27-year-old Yacob Hickman was given his life sentence last Friday in Coman County for the 2022 murder of his 51-year-old father, Paul Stautzenberger. On Monday, the Comal County Criminal District Attorney's Office announced the sentencing and provided additional insight into Hickman's crime.

Night of the Murder

Per the DA, the Comal County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call made by Hickman himself just after midnight on June 29, 2022 -- in which he allegedly stated that he had just killed his father. He purportedly told the dispatcher he "emptied six rounds into his father," before expressing a lack of regret for his actions.

"I can't say that I'm sorry," he said, per the DA, staying on the line for more than 20 minutes while "acknowledging that he should control his anger and that he was fully aware of the consequences of his actions."

The statement also claimed he told the operator, "To be honest with you, I feel so f--king great" after killing his father, who was found with six gunshot wounds to the neck and head. Per investigators, he was killed while "seated on his couch eating a salad."

Additional Evidence

Additional evidence was introduced in the trial, during which prosecutors say the jury heard both the 911 call, testimony from sheriffs, and jailhouse calls.

In those calls, made while Hickman was awaiting trial in jail, he allegedly claimed the victim "kept on wanting to run his f--king mouth," before telling his mother, "The most important thing is that if I ever did get out of here is what guarantees me from ever getting stuck in positions that would cause me to come back?"

Per prosecutors, Hickman had only been in town for about a week, having moved there a week before the murder "at his father's encouragement, in hopes of finding better employment opportunities."