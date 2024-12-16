Carey Hart's Wife P!nk Called Him an 'Idiot' for Doing Special Forces (Exclusive)

Getty/FOX

"She ... let me choose my words wisely here ... she would absolutely kill it because she is physical and coordinated enough to," Hart said of P!nk possibly doing the show, before revealing how his many past injuries and broken bones affected his performance.

Don't count on Pink to follow in Carey Hart's Special Forces footsteps anytime soon.

TooFab spoke to Hart at Fox's Winter Press Day ahead of the release of Season 3 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, where he shared why he doesn't see his wife taking on any of the show's grueling tasks.

"I feel like she would kill it. She ... Let me choose my words wisely here. She would absolutely kill it because she is physical and coordinated enough to. But I don't see her doing any of these things," Hart admitted. "That's my politically correct answer."

When it comes to what the Grammy-winning singer thought about competing on the show, that's another matter entirely, with Hart telling TooFab his wife though he was an "idiot" for agreeing to go on the show.

"I hear that a lot. It's nothing new. But she knows my mentality and my personality," he quipped. "And she was like, 'Look, if you're going to do it, I support it. And go kick ass."

What made him sign on? Hart said he was intrigued about pushing himself to limits he wasn't able to in his career as a motocross rider.

"I've had a very successful career. I'm in my super extreme twilight of my career. I'm lucky enough to still do it. But I haven't had a chance to really push and challenge myself since probably my early 30s," Hart said when asked why he said yes to the show. "I play inside of this pond that is my job in as safe a way as I can. And I wanted to have an experience to go out and put it on the line and give 100% at something and completely immerse myself. And this was that opportunity."

As for how it compares to motocross, Hart said it's "apples and oranges."

"You can't even compare the two. I do a sport, and this is full immersion. This is a lifestyle. This is in a safe, as safe as possible, controlled environment, putting your life on the line and doing things that you would never even dream of doing," he added.

Hart did get a little banged up in the process though, but nothing out of the ordinary for the professional dirt-bike racer.

"My body's pretty destroyed. I'm in the high 80s for broken bones. I just had my 22nd surgery on my knee on Wednesday, and I've gotten full use out of this body," Hart shared. "And that was probably my biggest Achilles heel in the show, was keeping myself in one piece."

And while he's had his fair share of surgeries and broken bones, Hart said he also has some great doctors that help but him back together again after his many injuries.

"I have great doctors. I have great, amazing doctors. And that's what keeps me pushing and doing stupid s--t... I'm very stubborn," he added.

It wasn't easy competing on the show with a body that's been through all that trauma, however, with Hart telling TooFab that he did his best with the limitations he had.

"I've had a few fusions and disc replacements in my back and my neck. And honestly, for the last 12 years since my first one, I'm not really supposed to run. So knowing coming into this show, I was going to have to be doing a lot of running. And it's like you tie the boots a little extra tight," Hart explained. "And I brought a full bag of tape and wraps and all kinds of... trickery to get my body through it all, and you know, at a certain point you just got to kind of bite down and grin through it."

The physical tests on Special Forces are almost as challenging on the mental ones, with Hart telling TooFab that that was where the real challenge lies.

"That's the thing with this show, is like so much more of it's mental. I mean, I don't want this to come off arrogant, but I felt comfortable coming in from a physical side and from what my job teaches me from, you know, adventurous or jumping off of things and doing kind of wild things," he explained. "But the mental side I mean, it was 80-20 mental versus physical. And there were moments where I kind of had to tell myself, like, 'I'm immersing myself in this experience. I'm taking it hour by hour challenge, or beasting by moment by moment. And I'm here as long as I can be.' And once I kind of wrapped my head around that after about the second day, it was just full immersion."

And though Hart admits he did get scared while competing on the series, he was more concerned with not letting anyone down -- his family back at home and his teammates on the show.

"There's things I'm scared of, of course. But I think the proper adjective for me, it was like, I don't like letting anybody down, whether it's my teammates in the situation of this show or it's the DS [Directing Staff] that are looking down to us to be like, you guys got to fly the flag for us," Hart shared. "So it's disappointment is my biggest fear."