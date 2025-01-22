Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Dated In 3 Years, 'Wouldn't Wish' Past Romance Trauma On Anyone

Instagram/Khloe in Wonderland

"I had to deal with a lot of trauma to get to this point," the reality star said before sharing that she is not ashamed of her past and where she stands now on the idea of finding love.

Khloé Kardashian is not ashamed of her past romantic trauma.

In the latest episode of her new podcast Khloé in Wonderland, the mother of two sat down with Jay Shetty to talk about the secrets to loving yourself and how her past trauma has helped her accomplish that.

She began by opening up about her co-parenting relationship with Tristan Thompson -- who she does not name -- and how focused she is on being a mother first and foremost.

"My ex and I are not together anymore, but we co-parent really, really well. But I have chosen not to," she told Shetty of dating, "because I genuinely don't want to right now. I'm not dating because my relationship with my kids is everything to me."

"Where I am in my life right now, I just really want to nurture this love and I just want to be as present as I can. I don't want any distractions in my life."

The Good American founder and her ex share True Thompson, 6, and Tatum Thompson, 2 together.

"If I meet someone in two months, two years and I fall in love, great," she said. "But I'm not actively on the dating scene, searching for someone and I am so happy."

The Kardashians star added that she loves the fact that she has "taken about three years off of dating" which has led her to have a deeper relationship with herself.

The 40-year-old reflected on the past "trauma" she has had to go through in order to get to this point in her romantic life.

"I had to deal with a lot of trauma to get to this point, like what we were talking about in the beginning, don't discredit the things that brought you to this journey, 'cause even though I wouldn't wish on anyone what I went went through romantically, I'm also not ashamed of anything I went through romantically, I think it's one of my super powers and I that still have such a softness for love, and for life," she shared.

The "trauma" Khloé went through unfolded in the public eye, from her marriage to Lamar Odom breaking down to the public cheating scandal with Thompson. Shetty asked how she managed to avoid taking it all personally.

Khloé credited her "faith," "conversations with God" and her family that helped her realize the relationship issues she faced had nothing to do with her.

"It was a part of my journey, but that wasn't a reflection of me. I was used for that person to learn life lessons," she said.

"I also feel that because I'm strong enough and my response-- like yes, in the moment, if someone did something not great to me I probably had not the best reaction, but afterwards, I've always handled things with respect and kindness. And no matter what someone did to me, I was never manipulative or trying to do the same thing back. It's not an eye for an eye," she emphasized.

The reality star admitted that when the beginnings of her romantic trauma started when she was younger with first husband Lamar, it "was a lot harder."

"But I didn't take it on as a victim, I took it more like another layer of armor that I'm putting on myself that I can get through anything in my life," she said.

Romantic Trauma History

Khloé and Lamar got married in September 2009 after one month of dating, soon chronicling their romance on E!'s Khloé & Lamar. The Kardashians star filed for divorce four years later, but postponed her court motion after Lamar was left in a coma after overdosing at a legal brothel in Nevada.

Khloé served as Lamar's caretaker while he recovered. She refiled for divorce in May 2016, which was finalized seven months later.

As for relationship trauma with baby daddy Tristan, while the NBA star was in a relationship with Khloé, he was was caught in a compromising position with Khloé's sister's -- and Kylie Jenner's best friend -- Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Tristan allegedly made a move on Jordyn at a V-Day party. Jordyn denied the two hooked up, but did admit that he'd kissed her. That revelation sparked a split between Tristan and Khloe and fractured Kylie and Jordyn's friendship as well.