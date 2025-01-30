Andy Cohen Defends Asking Real Housewives What Plastic Surgery They've Had Done

Getty

His response comes after putting RHONY's Jessel Taank on the spot about looking "like an airbrushed version of yourself," asking her what she had done between seasons.

The Real Housewives can do whatever plastic surgery they want -- but they should know their fearless leader Andy Cohen won't hesitate to ask them about it!

The face of Bravo took to social media to respond to a fan who asked him to stop asking the women "what work they had done," adding "this isn't 2009 anymore and women can do whatever they want to their face/bodies."

The 56-year-old was quick to defend his reasoning behind the question.

"'What work have you done?' remains at the top of the list of viewer questions every season, every franchise," he began. "The HW have unabashedly let us into their beauty regimes since day one; It's a big part of the series DNA."

The criticism comes after The Real Housewives of New York City kicked off their two-part reunion show on Tuesday, January 28.

During the episode, Cohen asked Jessel Taank about her "airbrushed" new look.

"I have to say, you've gotten a glow-up since last season," Cohen said. "You look like an airbrushed version of yourself. What has happened?"

The 45-year-old joked, "I mean, was I heinous before?"

"I don't know," she added. "I think I cut my hair and lost some weight."

She then admitted to a bit more after further prodding from both Cohen and costar Brynn Whitfield -- revealing that she gets Botox and filler.

"I've always done that, OK? And I take care of my skin, lots of water, and I lost some weight," she added.

However, Cohen didn't stop there. He also pointed out that her teeth "also look different," before Taank finally confirmed she got veneers.

Costars Erin Lichy and Sai De Silva said, "They look great."