Andy Cohen Reveals the A-List Star's Wife He's Asked to Join RHOBH Five Years in a Row

The couple then revealed why they have continued to turn down the opportunity to be on the highly successful Bravo franchise.

Andy Cohen is spilling on the celebrity he has been vying to cast on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Cohen had British icon Robbie Williams on Watch What Happens Live, with his wife Ayda Field behind the bar, leading the host to spill that he's asked her five times to join the Housewives franchise!

"Can I just be real and say that we've asked Ayda to be a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills like five times, five years in a row," Cohen told the audience before turning to Ayda for confirmation: "Have we not?"

Ayda Field Williams has turned down #RHOBH how many times?! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/LsJLcZVpfS — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 14, 2025

It's clear Robbie is happy for his wife to be on the series as he was seen chanting: "Do it! Do it! Do it!" He also gestured for the audience to join in.

"It's a lot of pressure!" Ayda responded. She added, "You've gotta get him on board," referring to her husband, though his cheering seemed to at least be a hint as to where he stood.

Andy then shared his thoughts as to why Ayda has continued to turn him down.

"I think you're worried that Rob is going to get too involved," he said, to which Ayda replied, "Oh, Rob will be up in it. He'll be the house husbands of Beverly Hills."

Now that the public is aware of this possibility, this could help Andy push Ayda and Robbie over the line.

The question is, could Robbie fit right in with the OG Beverly Hills house husbands bromance, Mauricio Umansky and Paul Kemsley?

Ayda isn't the first woman to turn down an offer to join the highly successful Bravo family. Big names like Julia Fox, Vanessa Bryant, Heather Locklear and more have all been asked, but have turned it down.

