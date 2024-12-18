Dorit Kemsley Slams Camille Grammer, Calls Her C-Word on RHOBH: 'I Have Never Met a Thirstier Human'

X/Bravo

After the two got into it on Tuesday's RHOBH, the drama continued on the After Show -- where Kyle Richards showed support for Camille.

Kyle Richards' first post-split solo party took a turn for the worst when Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammer got into a heated argument.

On the December 17 episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle hosted a Denim and Diamonds bash, her first time hosting an event at her home without her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

During the party, Bozoma Saint John decided to "call a tribal council" to discuss the arguments from last week's episode between Dorit and Sutton Stracke.

"You're angry and you're not angry at me. You're angry at your life," Sutton declared at one point, referencing Dorit's separation from PK Kemsley. "Don't take it out on me. It is not my fault that you are in the position that you're in."

That, of course, set off Dorit -- who didn't hold back.

"I'm being open and honest and truthful and transparent," she said. "My life sucks right now. I am not in a good place at all and I have zero tolerance for more bulls--t. It's as simple as that. How's that for transparent and honest and open?"

Enter Camille, who was watching the argument unfold and thought it was the perfect time to "butt in" and share her own thoughts about Dorit.

"Years ago, my house burnt down. I lost my house. I lost my assistant of many many years and I didn't get a lot of compassion or empathy from some -- especially Dorit," she said.

"Honey, you were a total c--t to me," Dorit snapped.

With that, the whole group gasped as Garcelle Beauvais yelled, "Damn!"

"You were a total c--t to me. I called you a stupid c--t. Not a f---ing c--t. I did it as a joke," Dorit continued, referencing an iconic RHOBH moment in Season 8.

"I said, 'You're a stupid c--t,' as a joke. You know I did. You always knew it, Camille," Kemsley continued.

During her confessional, Dorit admitted that she no longer regrets her past words.

"Once upon a time, I regretted calling Camille [spells out c--t]. Now, I feel like Camille's a stupid f---ing c--t," she continued.

Dorit further opened up about the moment in the After Show, telling Bozoma Saint John that Camille has been "coming around year after year after year after year, trying to get a rise of out of me."

"Okay, bitch, is this what it's going to take to get you to go away?" she asked.

"You have no business, coming in to trying to ruffle my feathers over something from 8 years ago, that was a nothing," she said, as the show flashed back to the dinner where the "c--t" fiasco started in Season 8. "It was a nothing, how many apologies..." Dorit said.

"How much attention, I have never met a thirstier human, dehydrated," she added of Camille.

Elsewhere on the After Show, Kyle admitted that she did not think it was "necessary to call Camille the dreaded c-word.

Kyle was then asked if she regretted inviting Camille to the event, to which she said, "No."

Dorit was not happy about this response.

"Wow, so we are trying to mend fences, we're trying to move on, you know full well that when you bring this woman around and she's got one purpose and one purpose only and that is, 'Oh, there Dorit,'" Dorit said.

However, Kyle insisted that "it's not abnormal for me to invite Camille to an event."