Reese Witherspoon Roasted 'Very Serious' Actress and Now 'She Doesn't Like Me Anymore'

Getty

"She doesn't talk to me anymore," Witherspoon shared, revealing the one speech she gave at an award show that "literally haunts me."

Reese Witherspoon lost a high-profile friend -- and her own speech at an award show is to blame!

The actress spilled on one extremely embarrassing moment from her past while she and her You're Cordially Invited costar Will Ferrell interviewed each other for PEOPLE magazine. As her character reportedly gives a cringe-worthy speech in the film, the two shared whether they could pin-point a mortifying moment from their own lives that could compare.

While Ferrell didn't couldn't think of one, Witherspoon had a story to share with the class.

"I have one and it literally haunts me," she began. "So this friend of mine -- who I didn't really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress -- she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her."

"But that was not the tone?" asked Ferrell, to which Witherspoon responded, "No."

"The tone was British, elegant, classy and I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?'" she continued, breaking into embarrassed laughter before adding, "I'm still embarrassed about it."

She went on to say she and the unnamed woman were "not friends anymore."

"I'm not even kidding — we're not friends anymore. I think she doesn't like me anymore," she continued. "I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well."