Traitors Declare Open War on Each Other In Unprecedented 'Disaster' as Boston Rob Is Blasted by House

RHONJ's Dolores Catania calls out "chaotic" Tom Sandoval for how awful he is at the game, while Challenge legend Wes Bergmann threatens everyone as the Round Table descends into chaos!

There's a new way to play The Traitors that we never considered. What if the Traitors all hated one another and declared open war on one another ... while being forced to work together against the rest of the house?

How could that possibly work, you say? We're not sure, either, but we're all going to find out as this season has gone completely off the rails with Boston Rob Mariano, Danielle Reyes, and Carolyn Wiger going completely off the script and out of their minds.

Talk about letting your paranoia get the best of you!

Danielle is definitely the worst of the three, as she's openly campaigning against and targeting both of them, having said she wants a new batch of Traitor cohorts she can trust to work with.

Rob created this monster, inadvertently, when he went against a fellow Traitor in Bob the Drag Queen. But as he again tried to reiterate tonight, he only did it because Bob TDQ openly threw out that the house needed to consider one of the three newcomers -- which includes him -- was likely a Traitor.

How could Rob not see that as a pretty direct threat?

Last week's episode ended with Carolyn on the cusp of attacking Danielle in the turret, and she did not disappoint. The Survivor finalist, who wore her heart and quirkiness on her sleeve tattoos on that show, let her emotions fly as she attacked Danielle for targeting her on this one.

Danielle, who absolutely did do that, tried to deflect, and finally offered what seemed to be a sincere apology and mea culpa. She even said she would fix it that day, which is where everything went wrong.

At the mission, Carolyn was still getting information brought to her about Danielle's dastardly lies about her from the previous day. But thinking this was all new trash talk, she decided it was time to take out Danielle ... especially after Britney told her that "somebody" told her that Carolyn was throwing Britney's name around, which never happened.

So we have Danielle openly campaigning against both of her fellow Traitors and Carolyn ready to drag Danielle into the mud and out of the game -- while also not trusting Rob. Is it crazy that the guy who stirred this pot was the only one not actively trying to destroy his fellow Traitors this week?

Boston Rob Under Fire

To be fair, he's been under a lot of heat in the House, and he was getting torn apart again this week. The Survivor legend is playing a very typically Boston Rob game, controlling everything, but he's never had to justify his actions quite so blatantly.

Danielle's strategy in the turret is to let Boston Rob get his way, which is how Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper became the latest celebrity "Murdered" by the Traitors. Rob pointed out that Bob was very directly gunning for him at the last Round Table, making him the most imminent threat to the three of them.

Well, the most imminent threat is each other, but they can't kill a fellow Traitor. Could you imagine?!?

What was amazing was seeing how incredible Challenge superstar Wes Bergmann's deductive mind was. By the time they got to the Round Table, he and Big Brother champ Derrick Levasseur had rallied their troops against Rob, and Wes totally called out his game.

He flat-out said that he believed that the Traitors had an agreement to not target one another, unless the other did so first. He then noted that Bob the Drag Queen made the comment about watching out for the three newcomers, which, he said to Rob, "allowed you to stand by your code to go after the Traitor."

Derrick made the argument that Bob Harper's death right after he called out Rob was very telling, but not nearly as telling as Rob's continuing survival both after Bob H calling him out, and after his open warfare with Bob TDQ. If Rob were a Faithful and that good at the game, how could the Traitors not take him out.

Once again, Rob proved why he's a master at these types of games, and it's more than that he "leaves his morals at the door," as Derrick put it.

First, Rob pointed out that Bob TDQ's final words were to say that everything he'd said was a lie, meaning him targeting Rob must have been a lie. Then, he noted that no one in the House thinks Ivar is a Traitor, so the only way to get rid of him would be murder, so he was shocked when both he and British Royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten made it to breakfast.

Then, he turned the tables on Wes, as the one spearheading this campaign against him, saying even that is evidence Wes could be a Traitor. After all, "if the Traitors are able to put a target on me, they don't have to waste a murder on me, because you're gonna do it for them."

Sideshow: Dolores v Sandoval

While the big dogs are playing Traitors, it's been just as enjoyable watching all the sideshows, i.e., the people who are really, really bad at these games.

As expected, it's mostly the reality stars not known for competition shows. Bachelorette Gabby Windey's loyalty seems to blow with the wind, as when she turned on her close friend Nikki Garcia last week, with the barest of nudges.

Zac Efron's brother Dylan and Big Brother's Britney Haynes have been pawns in everybody else's game, but perhaps the most entertaining feud to emerge has been between Tom Sandoval and ... well, everyone.

Gabby and Nikki threw shade on Day 1 when they refused to say hello to him, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause threw him under the bus because she knows the Vanderpump Rules alum knows how to lie and betray ("Scandoval" anyone)?

But all of that was prelude to Tom stepping up to show off his terrible deductive skills this week. First, he bullied Britney into a corner, forcing her to listen to whatever his latest theory was.

"We've gotta be on Theory 73 now. It's not even 9 a.m. yet," Britney lamented after finally escaping.

At breakfast, RHONJ's Dolores Catania hilariously called Sandoval out for having the worst reads in the house by telling him, "Tom, you know why you're here. You're too chaotic. You said it yourself. You said, 'I have a lot of theories, no one believes me.' So you're great for the Traitors."

"I have good evidence, I feel like," Sandoval sulked in response. "Sometimes."

But he didn't. Just as he had virtually nothing when he decided that Dolores must be a Traitor and started floating that theory around. As word got back to her, she quipped that he just seems to need to be in the middle of things, adding, "I don't think Tom's had a lot of attention in his younger years."

At the Round Table, Sandoval decided to put his big boy pants on and formally throw out Dolores' name, to which she brilliantly encouraged him, "I don't want you to be nervous to say this because I don't think any of it will make sense so I'm okay with it."

Hilariously, Tom barely got one sentence out before the rest of the Table shut him down and shut him up so they could get to the real suspects, namely Wes and Rob.

Traitors Target Traitors, Wes v Rob

When it came down to serious discussion at the Round Table, there were a lot of names thrown out, including Traitors blatantly targeting other Traitors, but it all came down to a massive test of wills, savvy, and public speaking skills between Boston Rob and Wes.

Shockingly, as the two of them were going at it, Carolyn jumped in to defends Wes -- which could be seen as weakening Rob as the two were going head-to-head, while throwing out her own target: Danielle.

"Wes is clearly being used as a scapegoat here," she said. "There are multiple lies going around. I'm just gonna be real. I don't fit in in the real world and I don't fit in in this castle; I've always been the quirky one. So coming into this game, I didn't have a ton of allies. So luckily, I found an ally in Danielle … until recently."

She then threw Danielle hard under the bus -- though honestly -- for all the hustling Danielle had done the day prior to try and turn the house against her.

And, despite saying she would try to fix it today, Danielle double down on her lie that Carolyn had said Britney's name. She again tried to deflect attention away from Wes, saying, "Wes gets looked at as the chaos maker. It's Wes, he's causing chaos. No, it's you, Danielle. You are causing chaos."

None of it was enough to divert attention from the main attraction. Wes and Derrick laid out their arguments, Rob pushed a lot of attention on Wes as someone who builds an army of allies to support his claims, with Gabby chiming in that it's so he can be safe.

Then, Wes dug his own grave when he was called out for how aggressively he plays the game. It's one thing to be aggressive and own it, which he did. That's fine. Where he went wrong was when he threatened everyone.

He said he'd dial back his aggression and that he appreciated everyone who didn't vote for him tonight. But for those who do vote for him, he warned he'd have his eyes on them ... which was absolutely the wrong thing to say.

In the end, it was a nailbiter of a vote, with Wes getting eliminated with seven votes to Rob's five. Dolores voted for Tom and Carolyn voted for Danielle -- just to keep the feuds alive, but this proved another hard-fought victory for Rob. With 13 players left, though, how long can he last?

Traitors Declare Open War

Rather than the hour ending with the Traitors discussing who to murder, they had to deal with the fact that they are now in open warfare.

"Ultimately, I got through by the skin of my teeth with zero help from my Traitors," Rob noted on his way up there.

The confrontation did not disappoint, either, as Rob could only stand back in shock as Carolyn and Danielle went after one another. Danielle continued to dig her own grave when Carolyn called out her lying about Britney and she tried to argue, "You brought it up to kill her, that's what I meant."

That was referring to their Traitor discussions on who to murder, though. "So I'll just let her know that that happened in the turret?" Carolyn marveled. "Come on, girl, you can't be serious!"

When Rob lamented he didn't know what to do at this point, Carolyn had a pretty straightforward solution for him: "We just gotta go after Danielle."

"It's kinda obvious the game that you're playing. It's as if you want to get rid of us and be like the most faithful Traitor and then nobody will suspect you at the end," Carolyn said, pretty much summing up Danielle's strategy all game.

Honestly, Carolyn is in the best position right now, if her fellow Traitors can't turn the house against her. She's much smarter than anyone thinks -- including her fellow Traitors -- and absolutely no one suspects that she could possibly be a Traitor.

Danielle is playing an aggressive and very sloppy game, and Rob is playing a masterful defensive game. But can either of them make it to the end? It's not looking likely. Carolyn, though, is actually sitting pretty in the midst of chaos ... for now.

When Traitors are at war, anything can happen. Maybe the Faithfull should just sit back and let them slaughter themselves.