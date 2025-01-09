RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Addresses Jersey Mike's Incident, Claims She 'Was Not Rude' to Staff

Getty

The Bravo star -- who went viral over her rant about her unpleasant experience with the sandwich chain -- said she believes she's "owed an apology" from Jersey Mike's and the customer she allegedly had an altercation with, calling out his "unwarranted, aggressive behavior."

Jennifer Aydin is breaking down the now-infamous drama between her and Jersey Mike's.

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on Wednesday, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star addressed the incident that allegedly went down at a Jersey Mike's at an airport on New Year's Day, shutting down claims that she was "rude" to staff.

Earlier this month, Jennifer, 47, made headlines after she posted a rant on her Instagram Stories about her unpleasant experience at the sandwich chain's location at an airport, where she was traveling with her family.

In the video, Jennifer complained about the sandwich shop being "slow," and she criticized the "80-year-old woman" working there. She also alleged that there was a customer behind her who called her "ridiculous" after she wanted to add another sandwich last minute for her son, and claimed the "jerk" threatened to "sue" her.

The reality star subsequently received backlash online, including from an alleged Jersey Mike's employee, who blasted Jennifer in a since-deleted TikTok video, calling the Bravo star a "stupid bitch." The person also accused Jennifer of "backing up the entire line," and claimed she argued that she's a "celebrity."

Jennifer's Side of the Story

According to Jennifer, she "was not rude" to the Jersey Mike's staff.

"Hindsight is 20/20, but I did not think it was going to go that way," she told Us Weekly.

"I was not rude to the Jersey Mike's staff at all. I was trying to be polite. The elderly woman, she started threatening not to give me the sandwich that I was waiting [in] line for 40 minutes," she continued, adding that she was "quiet as a church mouse."

"I wasn't triggered until this person I didn't even know was double downing on being rude to me, and now you're threatening me? I don't know you ... I'm just a mom trying to get some sandwiches for her kids," said Jennifer, who shares Justin, 20, Gabby, 17, Jacob, 15, Christian, 13, and Olivia, 11, with Dr. Bill Aydin.

According to Jennifer, what started the "altercation" was the fact that she was asked to go "to the end of the line or that I had to ask this guy's permission" to order another sandwich. "They shouldn't have done that and that's just customer service," she said.

"I'm realizing now that I can't say, 'I'm a celebrity,'" Jennifer admitted. "People are very angry. … I will no longer say I’m a celebrity since people are so angry about it. But, obviously, this wouldn’t have gone so viral as it did if I wasn't a public figure."

As she mentioned in her video, the man allegedly said it was "ridiculous" that she wanted to add another sandwich.

"Tensions are high. I know I'm going to get blamed for something and I'm going to keep my cool," Jennifer said. "The whole point of me recording -- I know it backfired -- was to show that I was not snapping. I’m just recording the window. At that point, the guy is not even in my thing."

The mom of five added that she was "so shocked and disgusted by this man's behavior."

"I realize that I did not tackle this correctly, but, in the moment, I was just so shocked and appalled by this really unwarranted, aggressive behavior. Then, I put the camera on him," she told Us Weekly.

"In my angst, I was telling him because I wanted him to know that you just can’t be rude to people like that," she continued. "You don’t know who you’re being rude to and I’m going to put you on blast. … I was just, like, livid that this person [was] talking to me that way."

Ultimately, she said she was just "angry" that the man allegedly wouldn't let her get her extra sandwich.

Regret Over Posting Rant

As for why she posted her video, Jennifer said, "I wanted to put it on blast to show how rude they were to me." However, she said she "didn't go about it in the right way."

"It was wrong for me to go in my stories and then bash their bad customer service," Jennifer continued. "I'm learning now that I'm not allowed to complain. It's not entitled. This is not privilege. I’m a paying customer."

While she admitted that she "one hundred percent" regrets sharing her video of her ranting, she's "not going to" reach out, but felt that she's "owed an apology" from the "rude and dismissive" Jersey Mike's employees and the customer with whom she allegedly had the altercation.

"I'm not going to [reach out]," Jennifer said. "They're constantly blasting me. … I will apologize for calling [the worker] an 80-year-old woman and doing all that, but that's where it ends. They're monetizing this, which I'm very happy for. At last some good will come to them from this."

"I'm one that takes full responsibility and accountability for my actions. When I feel I’m wrong, I should not have posted it," she admitted. "I just want people to know that that was coming from a very frustrated mom who just wanted to make her flight with her children."

Jennifer Reacts to Losing Cruise Ship Appearance

Following her viral rant about Jersey Mike's, she was removed from a scheduled appearance on a Fans at Sea event titled "Wives on the Waves" on a Norwegian cruise alongside her RHONJ costars Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania, which was set for September 2025.

Patrick Harbison, a representative for the Fans at Sea event, announced that she was no longer attending the event.

"This decision was not personal nor an act of canceling anyone. At Fans at Sea, we believe in second chances and personal growth," Harbison told Us Weekly in a statement. "Our priority is to create a drama-free, fun-filled experience for everyone. To ensure this, we made adjustments to keep the cruise enjoyable and welcoming for all guests."

While speaking with Us Weekly, Jennifer reacted to the lost gig.

"Somebody had messaged me [while on vacation] that I was cut from the cruise. I had no idea," she said. "My manager didn’t want to tell me. She didn't want anything to ruin my trip. Then I went to the website and I saw my name wasn’t there. And you know what? I took it like a champ."

"This is a business and this is their business, and I do not want them to receive any backlash because of me," she added. "The cruise was a fun idea for me because I love an opportunity to engage with the fans, but it's all good. The timing wasn't the most ideal for my family. The kids are going back to school that week and my kids were already complaining that I had committed to doing it. Everything happens for a reason."