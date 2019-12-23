Hating a haircut is one thing, seeking revenge for it is a whole other.

This is what Texas law enforcement officials claim happened Saturday afternoon when a barber in Katy was shot by a customer who was reportedly unhappy with his 13-year-old son's haircut.

"He went home, came back. They fixed the haircut for free and then that's when the altercation occurred," Harris County Det. Wallace Wyatt told CNN affiliate KPRC.

"That is one of the worst ones I've heard," he added, "Especially with your son being here, witnessing what you're doing."

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect shot the male employee three times during their argument. The victim is in stable condition and expected to survive, claim deputies. They also say the gunman fled the scene in a possible gray four-door sedan, such as a Honda Accord.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Everett Collection/Getty