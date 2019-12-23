News By TooFab Staff |
Texas Father Shoots Barber Over Teenage Son's Haircut
View Photos
Getty
Holiday Movie Kids: See What They Look Like Now

"That is one of the worst ones I've heard, especially with your son being here, witnessing what you're doing."

Hating a haircut is one thing, seeking revenge for it is a whole other.

This is what Texas law enforcement officials claim happened Saturday afternoon when a barber in Katy was shot by a customer who was reportedly unhappy with his 13-year-old son's haircut.

"He went home, came back. They fixed the haircut for free and then that's when the altercation occurred," Harris County Det. Wallace Wyatt told CNN affiliate KPRC.

Ben Franklin Caught Stealing Toys from Police Department

View Story

"That is one of the worst ones I've heard," he added, "Especially with your son being here, witnessing what you're doing."

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect shot the male employee three times during their argument. The victim is in stable condition and expected to survive, claim deputies. They also say the gunman fled the scene in a possible gray four-door sedan, such as a Honda Accord.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Everett Collection/Getty The Stars of 'Home Alone': See What the Cast Looks Like Now

#CNN
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

5 Holiday Health Hacks from Celebrity Trainer Eric Fleishman
TooFab Interview

5 Holiday Health Hacks from Celebrity Trainer Eric Fleishman
Celebrities Reveal Their Holiday Playlist Picks -- Who Listens to Themself?!

Celebrities Reveal Their Holiday Playlist Picks -- Who Listens to Themself?!
Mariah Carey Feature Every Star in 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Video

Mariah Carey Feature Every Star in 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Video
Texas Father Shoots Barber Over Teenage Son's Haircut

Texas Father Shoots Barber Over Teenage Son's Haircut
Danny Trejo Makes Argument for Adopting a Rescue Dog
Exclusive

Danny Trejo Makes Argument for Adopting a Rescue Dog
Danny Trejo Makes Pretty Convincing Argument for Adopting a Rescue Dog

Danny Trejo Makes Pretty Convincing Argument for Adopting a Rescue Dog