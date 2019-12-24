Ed Sheeran needs a little time to regroup.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to reveal yet another hiatus from music and social media so he can "actually have something to write about."

"Hello all. Gonna go on another break again," he began the post. "The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world."

"I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write, and read. I'll be off social media until it's time to come back,' he continued.

The "Shape of You" hitmaker promised to return with new music "when the time is right" after he "lived a little more."

The announcement comes after he shared details of his 50-pound weight loss and released a romantic music video for "Put It All On Me" with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, 27.

This isn't the first time the pop star has said he will be stepping back from the microphone, as he told an audience at his last show of the Divide tour in Ipswich, England over the summer.

"As you may or not know, I've been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing," he said to the crowd, according to The Sun. "There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months."

"It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you're breaking up with a girlfriend that you've been with for years. It sounds odd but it has been a long tour," he added.

Sheeran also took time off after his xTour in 2015, revealing the non-stop schedule didn't allow the singer to "live any life," according to People.

"I haven't properly formed relationships with people so I needed to have a year off and spend it with friends and family and Cherry and actually become a human being," he explained.

