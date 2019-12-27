Little Jameson Hart has some big dreams.

The son of P!nk and Carey Hart celebrated his third birthday on Thursday, with both of the cute kid's parents taking to social media to pay tribute on his special day.

In one video the "Get the Party Started" singer shared to her Instagram page, the blonde tot is seen blowing out the candles on his cake before making a wish that clearly caught his famous mama by surprise.

"I wish I could be a basketball player!" he exclaimed, sounding determined as ever to make it happen. "Well apparently he likes basketball," she captioned the post, "happy bday looney tune."

Earlier in the day, P!nk posted a series of photos showing how her boy has grown in his three years on Earth. "You and willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn't have it any other way," she captioned the post. "You bring so much light to the world, my boy. Thank you. Happy birthday."

In the comments, Hart added, "You cooked a good one, baby!"

On Carey's own Instagram page, he shared a tribute to their son as well, along with another series of precious pictures. "Happy 3rd b day to my lil Meatball!!! You are such an amazing kid, and I love you so much," wrote Jameson's dad. "You are a constant crack up, and enjoy every moment with you. Enjoy your day lil man."

The celebration comes after the singer also reflected on the holidays on Christmas Eve. "My kids are almost 3 and 8, and I feel very very lucky to be with them and to watch them grow, that is all I asked Santa for this year," she captioned a photo of their Christmas tree.

"I can't wait to see their faces tomorrow morning when I tell them Santa only left presents for me," she joked. "I kid, I kid. Happy holidays, to all y'all out there, whether it's the worst or the best, I send you love. #holidayspirit"