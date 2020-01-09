Sarah Paulson is headed back to "American Horror Story."

Paulson broke the news herself while speaking to The Wrap following FX's Television Critics Association presentation on Thursday saying, "I can confirm that I will be in next season."

She added, "I have no idea what it will be but I'm not coming back as a guest part, I will be a central character."

While the Season 10 theme hasn't been announced, the show itself was renewed for another three seasons earlier today, bringing it to a total of 13 ... for now. When asked if she'd be back for any other future seasons, she added, "God willing, I have no idea. But I do know that I did ask Ryan, if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said, 'Yes, you can say.' So yes, I will be back on 'American Horror Story.'"

The actress appeared in the first eight of the show's nine seasons of the FX show, starting in "Murder House" back in 2011 and continuing with "Asylum," "Coven," "Freak Show," "Hotel," Roanoke," "Cult" and "Apocalypse," which saw her reprise her Coven role.

She sat out on "1984" in 2019 due to her busy filming schedule for Ryan Murphy's other upcoming series, "Ratched," and FX on Hulu's "Mrs. America." The latter series will premiere April 15.

No return date has been set for "American Horror Story," though the show typically premieres in September.

canceled or renewed? FX