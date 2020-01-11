Joe Giudice is taking a look back at his 20-year marriage to Teresa Giudice amid their reported split.

On Saturday, Joe shared a touching Instagram slideshow of photos of Teresa and their family throughout the years. The video began with throwback pics of Joe and the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star as a young couple, continued with shots with their daughters -- Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 -- and led up to photos of the family's reunion in Italy from November.

In the post's caption, which seemed to be directed at Teresa and his family, Joe opened up about what went wrong in their marriage, admitting that his "ego" got in the way. The reality star, who expressed his optimism about the future of his family, also added how he's taking notes how millennials deal with relationships.

"Don't fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with," Joe began in the caption. "We will always stay strong. It's not distance that breaks a couple it's actions!"

"I'm growing and learning more from today's generation," he continued. "Egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn't love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap.

Joe concluded, "one bedroom is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things.💪🇮🇹👏☝️#familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future"

Last month, it was reported Joe and Teresa split after 20 years of marriage. Sources told TMZ at the time, the former couple decided to separate following Teresa and their daughters' visit to see Joe in Italy in November. The trip marked the first time in nearly four years Teresa and her four daughters were reunited with Joe.

Joe and Teresa, who got married back in October 1999, both served time behind bars after they were convicted of bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison and was released shortly before Christmas in 2015. Joe began his sentence in March 2016 and served 36 months before he got out last March.

However, Joe remained in ICE custody until October until he was ultimately deported back to Italy. He's now living in Salerno while awaiting the decision of his deportation appeal.

A little over a month before news broke of the couple's separation, Teresa opened up to "Good Morning America" about their relationship, revealing divorce was not on the table -- at least not right now.

When asked if she "felt anything" for her husband, Teresa replied, "There's always gonna be a place in my heart for Joe. I'm always gonna love him no matter what."

"Together or separate?" pressed the "GMA" reporter, to which Teresa vaguely replied, "Always, yes."

When asked point-blank if she was "planning on filing for divorce," Teresa said, "Not anytime," then stopped herself and simply replied, "No."

At the moment, neither Teresa nor Joe has filed for divorce or legal separation.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram