Sophia Bush claims she got into fights with a "One Tree Hill" boss over "inappropriate" scenes.

While appearing on the latest episode of Ashley Graham's "Pretty Big Deal" podcast, the actress who starred on the WB-turned-CW teen hit from 2003 to 2012, claims she got into an on-set conflict with her "boss," who Bush said continued to write scenes that featured her 16-year-old character, Brooke Davis, in underwear.

"I fought a lot with the writers," Bush began. "I was sort of unaware of the power dynamics at play and I would just say things. I'd be like, 'I'm not doing this.'"

"At the time I didn't realize how inappropriate it was, but again, this is a long time ago," she continued. "I remember my boss kept writing scenes for me to be in my underwear. And I was like, 'I'm not doing this. This is inappropriate. Like, I don't think this is what we should be teaching 16-year-old girls to be doing, to be seeking validation this way.'"

"And he was like, 'Well, you're not 16,'" she alleged. "And I said, 'But I'm playing 16, and if you want somebody to do it so badly, like, get somebody else to do it.' And he literally said to me, 'Well, you're the one with the big f--king rack everybody wants to see.' And I was like, 'What? Well, I'm not doing it!'"

Bush said she then took matters into her own hands and showed up to film the next episode in a turtleneck "just to be spiteful."

"I was like, 'This is just how I'm gonna dress on the show from now on if you don't stop writing these scenes,'" she expressed. "I was really ballsy, and I didn't even know it. I just wasn't wanting to perpetuate this sort of behavior that I didn't think was appropriate. ... So that was me Joan of Arc-ing."

This isn't the first time the "Chicago P.D." alum has spoken about her treatment on the "One Tree Hill" set. Back in 2018, Bush said she and ex-husband Chad Michael Murray were on the receiving end of "deeply inappropriate" behavior from producers following their 2005 split.

"There was no space to self-reflect," she recalled on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. "They ran like TV ads about it, it was really ugly. They made practice of taking advantage of people's personal lives, and not just for me and for my ex, for other actors on the show who would share as you do when you get close to people. Deeply personal things that were happening in their lives and they would wind up in storylines. It wasn't OK."

"It was opportunistic and ugly," she added. "When you run a show, you're like a parent, you're supposed to protect your flock, and it was the opposite of that. And I imagine that was hard for him as well, you know? It was a very ugly situation on their part. I think they kind of lived for the drama."

