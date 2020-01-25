Kandi Burruss appears to have selective hearing when it comes to the topic of her man and a "new girl."

During an outing in New York City earlier this month, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star discussed how her family is adjusting with the arrival of her new bundle of joy, Blaze.

"She's doing awesome, she's staying up all night like babies do," said the 43-year-old, who welcomed her daughter with husband Todd Tucker via surrogate in November.

But when Kandi was asked about dynamics changing in the household as "there were some concerns about Todd having another girl," she seemed to think it referred to Todd stepping out with another woman, not the discussions the couple had about him raising a second daughter.

Kandi did a quick about-face and with eyes wide, asked, "Wait, say that again?!"

When the question was repeated, the sex toys entrepreneur finally realized she misunderstood the question. "Oh, another baby! I was like 'Hold on!'" as she clasped her hands together and let out a hearty laugh.

In addition to Blaze, Kandi and Todd share four-year-old son Ace. Kandi's daughter, Riley, 17, is from a previous marriage. Todd has daughter Kaela, 23, from a former relationship as well.

Kandi dished on where the two eldest members of the brood have landed recently, saying, "Kayla's living in New York right now, Riley will be in New York, I guess when it's time for fall. She got into NYU, so she'll be here."

And that should account for all of the females Kandi wants or needs to hear about in Todd's life for now.

Watch Kandi almost lose it in the hilarious video above.

