Tamra Judge Quits Real Housewives of Orange County: 'Time For Me to Move On'

Looks like Vicki Gunvalson isn't the only one exiting stage left on the "Real Housewives of Orange County."

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Tamra Judge announced she will be leaving the popular Bravo reality series after joining the cast in Season 3.

"It's been a wild 12 years. But it's time for me to move on. I'm sad to go but I'm very excited about my future. Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼," the 52-year-old bodybuilder captioned a snap of her and husband Eddie.

Tamra's announcement came just one day after Vicki revealed she was leaving the show after 14 seasons. She was one of the first housewives in Bravo history and had been on the show since its inception in 2006, though was demoted to "friend" in Season 14.

"I will always be the OG of the OC, but it's time to say goodbye to 'The Real Housewives of Orange County,'" Vicki wrote on Instagram. "It's been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way."

Like Vicki, Tamra also had a rough final season, though she was never demoted to a friend role.

Aside from her own family struggles, strained relationships and Eddie's health, Tamra also found herself at odds with Kelly Dodd over the sex "train" rumor the former brought up on camera. The two had a falling out, prompting Dodd to reach out to the man suing Judge for defamation, Jim Bellino, offering to be a character witness.

It was the Tres Amigas (Tamra, Vicki and Shannon Beador) against the rest of the cast for the majority of Season 14, but given what's transpired in the last 24 hours, we're watching Shannon like a hawk.

