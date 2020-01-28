James Van Der Beek Says Periods Wouldn't Be An Issue If Men Got Them

"One in five girls are missing school or extra-curricular activities because they lack access to period products."
James Van Der Beek says periods are only an issue because men don't get them.
The actor is part of the End Period Poverty campaign, which aims to supply girls from low-income families with feminine hygiene products.
"One in five girls are missing school or extra-curricular activities because they lack access to period products... that's crazy!" he said while in Sundance on Friday.
The actor admitted that as a man, he "didn't think about it" until he was approached about being a spokesperson.
"It's one of the issues that I didn't really think about, and when I heard about it it was a no-brainer," he said. "I just thought 'let's just raise some awareness'. And in the meantime, get pads to girls who need them."
James, who is dad to four daughters — Olivia, nine, Annabel, six, Emilia, three, and Gwendolyn, who will be 2 in June, as well as seven-year-old son Joshua — said cis men simply don't worry about menstruation because they don't have to deal with it.
"Totally take it for granted," he laughed. "If it happened to men, it would not be an issue."
On his Instagram account, the "Dawson's Creek" star announced that for every view, comment or share of the call to action video, up to 2million pad donations will be made to girls in need.
"So... Dads. Remember when we first learned about periods in school, and everybody kind of squirmed and tried to pretend it wasn't happening? Turns out that approach can have a detrimental effect on our daughters," he wrote.
So... Dads. Remember when we first learned about periods in school, and everybody kind of squirmed and tried to pretend it wasn't happening? Turns out that approach can have a detrimental effect on our daughters. So let's step up and chip away at the stigma around this. Studies show that many young girls' confidence plummets around the time of their first period, but that engaging in your daughter's life, and treating her period like the normal, healthy thing that it is can help. A lot. As can not having to miss school and extracurricular activities they love because of lack of access to period products - which is currently happening to 1 in 5 girls IN THIS COUNTRY. Never really thought about that? Neither did I. But now that we know, let's do something about it! During the month of January, for every view of the @always_brand and @walmart #EndPeriodPoverty video FROM LINK IN MY BIO, a pad donation will be made to girls in need up to 1 MILLION! You can comment or tag a dad (or coach, teacher, administrator or lawmaker or any guy you love), so they can see this video, and for every comment on or share of this post, more pads will be donated, up to half a million MORE pads. So please be sure to click the link in my bio to watch the video and also to get tips (from professionals) about how to engage with your girl on this topic. Time to normalize what's normal!
"So let's step up and chip away at the stigma around this. Studies show that many young girls' confidence plummets around the time of their first period, but that engaging in your daughter's life, and treating her period like the normal, healthy thing that it is can help. A lot."
He called on followers to tag a dad (or coach, teacher, administrator or lawmaker or any guy you love): "Time to normalize what's normal!"
