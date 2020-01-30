Bella Thorne Teases Engagement Announcement with Diamond Ring Emoji Post

Bella Thorne may be walking down the aisle with her beau Benjamin Mascolo soon.

The "Shake It Up" actress took to Instagram on Thursday to tease her 22 million followers with upcoming exciting news, as she captioned the post with three diamond ring emojis.

"💍💍💍 big announcement coming soon. I'm so happy, Boats in Venice ❤️❤️❤️," was written alongside a snap of the Italian pop star with his hand on Bella's knee, causing fans to speculate an engagement was in the works.

The young couple have been linked since last spring, with Benjamin recently sharing a cute photograph of the two with their arms wrapped around each other on Instagram earlier this month.

"Taking a lil time off social media and enjoying the company of people I love 💓 Feeling very grateful at life right now, I'm one very lucky young man," he captioned the snap, with Bella writing, "I love daddy" in the comments section.

In December of last year, they attended The British Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall together, holding hands on the red carpet and sharing kisses for the shutterbugs.

If wedding bells are to ring, things could get a little complicated, and crowded, at the nuptials as it was reported in October that Bella is also dating Alex Martini, with fans assuming Bella, Benjamin and Alex were in a "throuple."

Bella has been in a polyamorous relationship before, dating YouTuber Tana Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun simultaneously.

We'll keep you updated on the latest developments between Bella and Benjamin, stay tuned.

