Eva Mendes Had the Best Response to a Troll Who Called Her 'Old'
"Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn't. It makes me feel grateful," Mendes wrote.

Eva Mendes just turned a criticism into a compliment.

After the 45-year-old actress shared an Instagram video showing off her stylish "Saturday meeting aesthetic" and her "new hair," a troll took to the comments section and criticized Mendes' age. And the "Hitch" star had the best response to the hater.

"she's getting old," the person wrote and Mendes clapped back, "yes your right. Thank God I'm getting old."

"That means I'm still here," she continued. "I'm gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday [sic] that I'm aging. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn't. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here.❤️❤️❤️"

Another fan came to Mendes' defense and tried to see the bright side of the troll's comment.

"Maybe girlfriend meant to type looking gorg or hot," the person commented. "I guarantee she mistyped cause ain't nothing looking old! Not that it matters but it breaks my heart that someone would send such negative thoughts to anyone. Looking sweet and kind as well."

"Thx for the love! But it really didn't make me upset, it made me sad that she would think that's a bad thing," Mendes replied. "Getting older is the goal!!!!! Isn't it?!? I can't wait to grow old AF! That's the plan!!! Now will I try to take as much care of myself in the process? Absolutely! Again thx for your kind words ❤️❤️❤️."

Mendes has put haters in their place in the past. Last month, the "Training Day" actress -- who shares daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, with boyfriend Ryan Gosling -- hit back at a fan who criticized a dress she was wearing.

"Dont like these designs you need a better Designer you to pretty for these ugly patterns," the troll commented.

"I'm so sorry you don't like this one," Mendes replied. "It happens to be my favorite piece of my new collection. But I'm sure there's other stuff you may like...Sending love for 2020."

