Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Tribute to Baby Stormi For Her 2nd Birthday
Inside Stormi Webster's Fairy Princess Party

"February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever," the reality star wrote in the caption.

Happy birthday Stormi!

On Saturday morning, Kylie Jenner dedicated a sweet post to her daughter on her 2nd birthday.

Sharing a series of photos and videos of Stormi, Kylie wrote, "And just like that she's two ⚡️⚡️ happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo 💕"

Stormi's grandmother,Kris Jenner, also shared a post in honor of the tiny tot's special day.

"Happy second birthday to my beautiful precious Stormi! You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song," she captioned a series of photos of Stormi. "Your smile and energy lights up a room."

"I cherish every moment we spend together, what a blessing you are!!" Kris continued. "You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back!!!!! Xoxo Lovey ❤️ #HappyBirthdayStormi"

Stormi's 2nd birthday also marked the launch of the Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection, which features many purple and pink-hued makeup products. All of the items include colorful packaging with Stormi's name and butterflies.

A similar theme was present at Stormi's 2nd butterfly garden birthday party, which took place last weekend. The over-the-top affair featured thousands of butterfly accents, stunning flower arrangements and a lavender-colored ball pit for the kids. Kylie's ex-boyfriend and Stormi's father, Travis Scott, was also in attendance.

Kylie shared a series of photos from the party, including a sweet pic of her holding Stormi. The tiny tot was, of course, dressed for the theme, and wore a pale pink tulle dress covered with butterflies.

"Each day is a blessing with you 🦋☁️," the "KUWTK" star captioned the post. "Thank you God for these moments. it was beautiful celebrating stormi x @kyliecosmetics launching 2.1.20 ⚡️"

