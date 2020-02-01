Vanessa Bryant honored Kobe and Gianna on Friday, calling them her "angels" in an Instagram post.

As the LA Lakers held a tribute at the Staples Center before their first game since the tragic death of their legendary player, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash last Sunday, Vanessa shared a photo from the event of two empty courtside seats draped with Kobe's and Gianna's jerseys.

She captioned it, "There is no #24 without #2. #GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies #OurAngels."

As reported, Kobe was proud to be a father of only daughters, considering himself a "girl dad" to Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Vanessa also posted on her Instagram Story during the game, where she shared a photo of a spectacular sunset with purple and gold heart emojis underneath.

Friday's tribute included a moving performance by Usher and a heart wrenching speech by LeBron James.

On Wednesday, Vanessa broke her silence after the tragic news with an Instagram post, sharing a beautiful picture of her family and letting fans know how devastated she was over the loss of her "adoring husband" Kobe, 41, and "beautiful, sweet" daughter Gianna, 13.

"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever," Vanessa wrote.