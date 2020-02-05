Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.

The legendary film star, born Issur Danielovitch Demsky in 1916, is survived by his spouse of nearly 66 years, Anne Buydens, and three sons, Michael, Joel and Peter.

Kirk — who has 92 acting credits and 32 producing credits over the span of a long and illustrious career — had enjoyed relatively good health in the final 24 years of his life after recovering from a stroke in 1996.

His movie star son Michael told People: "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103."

Getty

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," he continued.

"Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet."

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

Kirk received his first Academy Award nomination over 70 years ago in 1950 for "Champion" and three years later was nominated again for "The Bad and the Beautiful."

In 1996 the Academy honored Kirk with an Oscar for decades as a moral and creative force in the industry.

Kirk was famously principled and earned a reputation for standing by his moral convictions when he hired blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo to write the classic 1960 film "Spartacus" — which he insisted the ostracized scribe get full screen credit for when no one else would publicly attach themselves to Trumbo. Kirk starred in the film and was the executive producer.

While Kirk's life was touched with tremendous happiness and success he also saw his family through tragedy when his youngest son Eric died in 2004 at the age of 46.

Kirk's legacy as a family man and a legend in the film and television industry will live on.

