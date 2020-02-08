Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Debuts New Face Tattoo
"Sorry mom," tattoo artist JonBoy wrote of Presley's fresh ink.

Presley Gerber has some wild new ink!

On Friday, the 20-year-old model, who is the son of the Cindy Crawford and tequila mogul Rande Gerber, shared a video of celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena giving him a tattoo on his face along his right cheekbone. The fresh ink reads, "MISUNDERSTOOD."

"Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo" Presley captioned the post. JonBoy shared multiple shots of his latest work on his Instagram, including a pic with Presley. "Sorry mom," he wrote, seeming to poke fun at Presley's famous supermodel mom.

MISUNDERSTOOD @presleygerber

Jonboy, who's inked stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Ashley Graham, previously tattooed Presley back in 2018. The young star got his sister Kaia Gerber's name tattooed on his left tricep. "Kaia XXIII," the ink reads.

Last month, Presley and Kaia both got some new body art from NYC-based tattoo artist, Evan Kim. While Presley opted for a few delicate finger tattoos, Kaia, 18, got a flower on her left wrist and what looked like interlocking arms in the shape of a heart on her right shoulder.

The siblings not only get inked together but also model together too. Presley and Kaia both starred in Calvin Klein Denim's Spring 2018 campaign.

"I love working with him and every time we book a job together I get excited," Kaia told People of working with her older bro. "At first when we were starting out, we used to shoot a lot together and we would just be there for each other, which is important, especially just starting in such a scary industry -- to have someone there that you're comfortable with."

Made her sit cause she taller den me now ❤️

