Luke Perry Snubbed as Billie Eilish Helps Oscars Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas

As expected, the Academy Awards took time to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar in 2018 for the animated short film he wrote and narrated called "Dear Basketball." They also honored one of the greatest film legends of all time, Kirk Douglas, with a little help from Billie Eilish.

But many online are crying foul that there was no mention of Luke Perry in the show's annual "In Memoriam" segment. Primarily known as a television star, Perry nevertheless appeared in one of this year's Oscar darlings, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood."

Eilish was joined by her brother and musical collaborator Finneas for the segment, where they took on John Lennon's classic "Yesterday." And over her signature vocals, which fit the somber moment beautifully, the first image that appeared was that of Bryant holding up his Oscar.

It was accompanied with a quote: "Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going."

The touching segment was punctuated with an image of Kirk Douglas, the legendary actor who passed away just four days prior to the ceremony at 103 years old. An icon of the film industry, Douglas has appeared on the stage in recent years alongside his son Michael Douglas.

But while the Academy made time for this notable stars, along with many others, it was one glaring omission that left social media fuming. Released in July, four months after Perry's shocking death on March 4, 2019, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" was Luke Perry's final appearance for either film or television.

And yet he was nowhere to be seen in a segment that featured stars big and small, as well as producers, directors and virtually every other position related to filmmaking.

There are many possibilities as to why Perry was excluded from the segment, from it being a simple error to the Academy having to make tough decisions every year on who to cut based on time. Another one that got fans riled up was Cameron Boyce, best known on the big screen for the "Grown Ups" films, who died tragically at 20 years old.

Or it could be that both of their biggest presences were on television, and perhaps the Academy considered the fact that they were honored notably during the 2019 Emmy Awards in making their decision.

Of course, that doesn't discredit his more than 30 film roles throughout his career, and there have been plenty of actors and actresses who've been honored at both the Emmy and Academy Awards ceremonies.

For now, it remains an unknown, and one that's left his fans more than a little unhappy. And so, they're honoring him themselves all over again, as they did nearly a year ago when he passed. And they're expressing their frustration with the Academy:

No Luke Perry in the In Memoriam? He was in one of the Best Picture nominated movies... #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/wKuRu1JQBS — Stephanie Berman (@Stephxo6612) February 10, 2020

Luke Perry's last movie was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The man was more talented than most current actors' left pinky. Can't throw his photo up for .4 seconds at the Oscars? That's some bullshit. pic.twitter.com/J8ucjvIca9 — The Hof (@LaurHof11) February 10, 2020

