Congratulations are in order for Penn Badgley and his wife, Domino Kirke, who are expecting their first child together.

After suffering back-to-back miscarriages, Kirke announced Monday that she and the "You" star were pregnant again with an Instagram photo showing her growing belly.

"On the road again... pregnancy after loss is whole other thing," she captioned the shot. "After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter from the U.K., who's already mom to 10-year-old son Cassius from a previous relationship, went on to explain, "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

Adding a sweet message to their baby, she wrote, "You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we've never had to, little one. Thank you."

Though "little one" will be Penn's first biological child, Domino says he's already an amazing dad.

"[Penn] doesn't have to be 'dad' so he can have more fun with [Cassius]," she told Us Weekly in October of last year. "It's really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely unchartered territory for me 'cause I didn't grow up with one, but ... he takes care of him really well."

Of being a mom to a preteen, she said, "Boys at 10 have the same amount of testosterone as they will have when they're 18, so there's a sass, but when I speak to him on the phone, he'll be like, 'Hey mom, you sound tired. You should go to bed.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, okay, thanks.' Like, 'Whoa, who am I talking to?'"

The "Gossip Girl" alum, 33, married the sister of "Girls" star Jemima Kirke in February 2017 in an intimate ceremony at a Brooklyn courthouse, surrounded by family and close friends.

The couple met in 2014.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Canceled or Renewed? Netflix