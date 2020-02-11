Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter Simone Signs with WWE

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter is following in her father's footsteps.

On Tuesday, WWE announced that Johnson's 18-year-old daughter, Simone, has a contract with the company and has begun training at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.

"It means the world to me," Simone said in a statement. "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

Both Simone and her famous father took to Instagram to share the exciting news. Captioning a photo of her in a WWE t-shirt, Simone wrote, "To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day', this is for you. I'm humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let's do this. @wwe @wwenxt"

As for Johnson, he posted a sweet image of him hugging his daughter, who he shares with his first wife, Dany Garcia.

"Dreams ain't just for dreamers," he captioned the post. "Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete. Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let's work. #humblehungry #hardestworkersintheroom #4thgeneration."

Though she has just started training, Simone is now on her way to make WWE history to become the first fourth-generation WWE Superstar. In addition to being the daughter of Johnson, a 10-time world champion, Simone will follow her great-grandfather Peter Maivia a.k.a "High Chief" and her grandfather, Rocky Johnson, who passed away last month.

Congratulations, Simone!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery