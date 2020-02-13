Enrique Iglesias and wife Anna Kournikova secretly welcomed their third baby on January 30, 2020.

But they didn't announce their newborn's arrival until Thursday morning, with photos taken from inside the delivery room.

"My Sunshine 01.30.2020," the Spanish singer and retired Russian tennis player both captioned separate snapshots of them holding their swaddled baby. Anna also shared a second Instagram post, showing her cradling her child while Enrique kisses his wife's forehead and places one hand on his new baby's.

Though the couple never formally announced Anna's third pregnancy, pictures emerged in January of the 38-year-old athlete aboard a boat in Miami, sporting a baby bump.

Then on Friday, February 7, Enrique's brother, Julio Iglesias Jr., told an interviewer on Chilean radio station ADN that he had "already become an uncle [again]."

When asked point blank if the baby had been born, Julio said yes but refused to reveal the gender because "it's a secret."

"My brother now has three children," he added. "He's very happy."

Iglesias and Kournikova are in the running for the most private couple in Hollywood. They managed to keep her first pregnancy completely under wraps until after she gave birth to their twins -- Nicholas and Lucy, 2 -- in December 2017.

There have been reports the couple split briefly in 2007, but there were also rumors they wed that same year. They've rarely spoken publicly about their relationship.

But when it comes to being a dad, Iglesias can't hold his tongue. He told told radio station KTUphoria in 2018 that Kournikova was a "superhero" for being mom to their twins.

When asked about the type of parent he wanted to be, the singer replied, "First and foremost a good father. Raise them properly. As long as they're good kids. Healthy kids and enjoy life. Everybody raises their children whichever way they want and if it works, it works."

The pair began dating in 2001, the year Anna appeared in Enrique's music video for his song, "Escape."

