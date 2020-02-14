John Legend Shares Valentine's Day Tribute to Chrissy Teigen's Feet

John Legend is a big fan of Chrissy Teigen's "unique feet."

During his guest hosting gig at"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday, the famous singer/songwriter showed a clip of his supermodel wife explaining how she dislikes her "horrible" feet to Ellen, joking that John would be able to identify her in a morgue by the sight of them.

In a display of true love for Valentine's Day, John asked the staff of the day time talk show to create an adorable montage of the cookbook author's trotters, with his popular song "All of Me" playing in the background.

"It's true, my wife's feet are unique," began the Grammy winner. "And I'm personally in love with her feet a lot and in honor of Valentine's Day I asked the good folks at 'Ellen' to put together a tribute to her perfectly unique feet. Please enjoy."

As the heartfelt ballad began to play, various pictures of the couple were shown, interspersed with close-ups of Chrissy's feet, as the studio audience howled with laughter.

John enjoys the special day so much that he also created an animated series on Facebook called "Dear John: Legendary Love Letters," where he shares letters from all over the world featuring uplifting stories.

"Love is universal, love is ever evolving, but it's also a constant," a cartoon version of John begins in the clip. "To celebrate this Valentine's Day, we reached out, asked for stories of love and family and friendship, and we got letters from all around the globe. Telling tales full of heart, and hope and inspiration and hilarity, and we wanted to spread all that love to you. Thank you for your stories, thank you for sharing with us, I'm going to read a few to the world."

Check out the trailer below!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Happy Valentine's Day Instagram