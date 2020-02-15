Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Sex and the City's Lynn Cohen Dead at 86 -- Sarah Jessica Parker and More Stars Pay Tribute
"Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda's dear and necessary Magda," SJP wrote. "Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ"

Stars are paying tribute to veteran actress and Broadway star Lynn Cohen following her death on Friday.

The "Sex and the City" star, who was best known as playing Magda, the Ukranian housekeeper and nanny to Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) on the HBO series passed away at the age of 86, according to E! News on Saturday.

Cohen's "SATC" co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, took to Instagram to honor the late actress.

"Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Miranda's dear and necessary Magda," SJP, who famously starred as Carrie Bradshaw on the series, captioned a photo of Cohen. "Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ"

Actor Willie Garson, who played Carrie's BFF Stanford, commented, "❤️❤️😢😢❤️❤️"

"Watch What Happens Live" host, Andy Cohen, also shared his thoughts. "Nooooooooo!!!! I love Lynn Cohen!!! She did St. Louis proud.... RIP andy"

Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls Kirk Douglas Saving Her Life as a Child

View Story

In addition to "Sex and the City," Cohen starred in multiple television series' including "Blue Bloods," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Nurse Jackie" and "Law & Order."

Cohen, who began her on-screen career in the '80s, also appeared in various films, most notably, 2005's "Munich," 2008's "Eagle Eye" and "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in 2013, where she played Mags.

Sam Claflin, who starred as Mags' close friend, Finnick, in "Catching Fire," paid tribute to Cohen on Instagram.

"Mags, I'll carry you everywhere. Always," Claflin captioned a photo of the two from the 2013 film. "RIP Lynn. You wonderful wonderful lady you. X"

Cohen is survived by her husband Ronald Theodore Cohen.

