RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Defends Husband Wearing Heels

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has defended her husband wearing high heels.

Taking to Instagram, in a now expired series of Stories, she stated: "I woke up to a lot of DMs, a lot of questions from a lot of you, and I just wanted to say, basically, why was my husband wearing heels?"

"We were supporting our son," she explained, "Who recently started showing an interest in drag, and we were on our way to a fundraiser for the LGBT Youth Center in San Diego. It was Sean's way of supporting his son and all the other kids that the youth center helps."

Braunwyn explained that Sean's choice in footwear was "a way to take something that so many are uncomfortable [with] and try to normalize it. And waking up this morning and seeing all the hate that my husband's getting for a pair of shoes sort of goes to show why this is so important."

She added, "As long as a pair of shoes can be so polarizing and divisive, it means we still have a lot of work to do. Because people aren't understanding. People are judging. And that's exactly what we were trying to raise awareness of with that. And I guess it's working 'cause at least people are talking."

Among those talking online about Sean's footwear was a former housewife, Vicki Gunvalson, who posted -- then deleted -- a screenshot of Braunwyn's photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "Does anyone else see what is on Sean's feet?"

Instagram

Last month, Braunwyn revealed their 14-year-old son, Jacob, had started giving "drag a try." As she explained in her post from the event, Sean wore red pumps as an act of "supporting our kid" and "supporting the community."

"Kid of the week! This is @jacobwindhamburke, he's the sweetest, kindest, most helpful kid you'll ever meet," the proud mom captioned a photo with her son she posted Jan. 15. "When I found out our 3rd child was going to be a boy I was so nervous, I'd grown up in a house with women and didn't think I'd know what to do, but this kid, from day 1, has had my heart."

"He's a cool person, he grew up in dance studios and had spent the past 11 years dancing, he's a musical theatre kid, a technology wiz who helps his dad at the office and recently decided to give the world of Drag a try," she explained. "He's never done things because others have and I love that about him."

"It's hard to be a teenage boy, but he's learned to talk through the hard stuff," she added. "He's so close to his sisters, is the best at helping with the little kids, and will change a diaper without being asked!! I love you Jacob, you're the best son anyone could hope for!"

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Savage Celebrity Clapbacks Instagram