Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Her 'Controversial' Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes revealed details about her conservatorship for the first time publicly during an Instagram post on Friday.

The actress relinquished control of all medical decisions to her mother, Lynne, until August, after a series of bizarre incidents landed her an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2013 and eventually a stay at a mental health rehab facility, where she has continued treatment in an outpatient program. In 2017, Amanda had regained control over her own finances.

"Today I want to talk about a controversial topic, my conservatorship case," she said in the video clip. "I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month. There's no reason why I shouldn't go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I've asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue."

The "She's The Man" star thanked her fans before apologizing for airing her grievances online.

"I'm sorry that this is what I'm dealing with and I'm sorry to put my problems on the Internet, but this is what life has come to. So, thank you guys so much for always supporting me. Love you all, peace out. Appreciate your love and support."

The posting comes a few days after Amanda introduced her fiance, Paul, to her fans on Instagram and apologized for her past erratic behavior, including making controversial comments about Hitler, tweeting that Chris Brown had beaten Rihanna "because she wasn't pretty enough," and saying she only followed "beautiful people" on social media platforms.

"I just wanted to post a video to say I'm sorry to everyone I called ugly on Twitter," she said, standing next to Paul in the video. "I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out."

"Now I've remained sober for over a year — same with Paul — and I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I'm so happy now,” Bynes shared. "I feel like I got what's mine, and that is Paul."

A day before, Amanda announced her upcoming fashion line, after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019.

And on Valentine's Day, she shocked the world by announcing her engagement, keeping Paul's identity a mystery at the time.

During an interview with Paper magazine in November 2018, Amanda opened up about her personal struggles with drug addiction.

"I just had no purpose in life," she said of the time after her movie "Easy A" had wrapped. "I'd been working my whole life and [then] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would 'wake and bake' and literally be stoned all day long... I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me."

"I don't miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act," she said. "When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done —- it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling."

Her "What I Like About You" co-star Leslie Grossman gave an update on Amanda when she stopped by the "Busy Tonight" in December 2018.

"She's doing wonderfully. I think all of us have had tough times in our lives, and we haven't had to do it under the glare of a camera. I'm very, very proud of her. I am. She's doing great."

