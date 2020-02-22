Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Cardi B Voices Her Support for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Transgender Child Zaya
View Photos
Getty/EllenTube
Cardi B Shows Major Skin at FashionNova Collab Launch Party

"People are born like that," Cardi expressed. "Like the Lady Gaga song I was born this way that s--t is f--king real."

Cardi B is sharing her support for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's transgender child, Zaya.

During an Instagram Live on Friday, the rapper, 27, defended Wade's decision to publicly reveal the gender identity of his 12-year-old child -- who previously went by Zion -- and voiced her plea for others to "educate" themselves about the transgender community.

Dwyane Wade Recalls Telling Gabrielle Union He Had a Child With Another Woman

View Story

Cardi first referred to critics claiming Zaya is too young to realize her gender identity, or to want to transition.

"People are saying this kid is too young to transition, but it's like. How old is too young?" Cardi said, adding that she's asked her trans friends, "When did you know that you wanted to change?"

"And they said 'I always felt like I was a girl, like I was born like this,'" she recalled.

"People are born like that," Cardi continued. "Like the Lady Gaga song I was born this way that s--t is f--king real. And I know a lot of people are old school. Because you know things, some people are old-school because the parents the grandparents that raised them, or the area that they grew up in."

The "Money" rapper expressed that people should be open-minded and try to "understand."

"A lot of people don't grow up with trans, gay people, this and that. They just don't," Cardi said. "So you know I understand that they just don't be understanding certain shit, but please try to understand. Because sometimes you will be wanting people to understand you. So try to understand somebody else. Especially when it is a child."

Cardi went on to defend Wade and Union's decision to speak publicly about Zaya's gender identity.

"A lot of people kept saying, 'Oh why are they putting their kid's business out there? If you don't want people giving an opinion about your kid you shouldn't put their business out there,'" she explained. "Well, let's say they would've kept it a secret? Y'all would've been saying, 'I think his son is gay. I think his son is gay. Oh my gosh I think his son is gay.'"

Dwyane Wade Talks on How He and Gabrielle Union Handled Their Child Coming Out as Transgender

View Story

"When you hold a secret, it just feels like such a burden," Cardi continued. "You might as well be free and let it out. And while you are free and letting it out and telling the truth, why not educate. Why not educate?"

"That's how I feel," she concluded. "Speak your truth. Speak it and educate."

Wade first opened up about Zaya while appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" earlier this month.

Wade recalled his child telling him, "I think going forward I'm ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as 'she' and 'her,' I would love for you guys to call me Zaya." Union then shared a video of Zaya on Twitter, saying she was "so proud" of her 12-year-old stepchild.

"Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her," the actress wrote alongside the clip, below. "It's Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Best Celebrity Instas of the Week Instagram Cardi B Shares Photos of 15-Year-Old Cardi with Piercings and 'Mustache'

#DwyaneWade#GabrielleUnion#CardiB
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Cardi B Voices Her Support for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Transgender…

Cardi B Voices Her Support for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Transgender…
Ben Affleck on Breaking Divorce to Kids, Relationship with Jennifer Garner Now

Ben Affleck on Breaking Divorce to Kids, Relationship with Jennifer Garner Now
Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Her 'Controversial' Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Her 'Controversial' Conservatorship
Joe Giudice Says He 'Had to Walk Away' When Teresa 'Said No To Sleeping' With…

Joe Giudice Says He 'Had to Walk Away' When Teresa 'Said No To Sleeping' With…
Jeremy Irons Addresses Past Remarks on Sex Abuse, Gay Marriage and Abortion

Jeremy Irons Addresses Past Remarks on Sex Abuse, Gay Marriage and Abortion
Chrissy Teigen on the Most Ridiculous Reasons She Gets Mom-Shamed

Chrissy Teigen on the Most Ridiculous Reasons She Gets Mom-Shamed