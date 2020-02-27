Courtney Love Recalls Wild Night In Vegas with Anna Nicole Smith

Courtney Love shared a heartfelt tribute to her late friend Anna Nicole Smith, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 39 following an accidental drug overdose.

The rock star took to Instagram late Wednesday night to share a series of throwback snaps of the pair, who met following the 2004 World Music Awards in Las Vegas, where they enjoyed a wild girls night out in the City of Sin.

"I was 2 days out of a crap money pit rehab in Orange County," the Hole lead singer, 55, recalled in the caption. "She started the evening by offering me cotton candy 🍭, she was pretty much the most beautiful woman I'd ever seen, and I have seen so many."

The album of four photographs show the pair smiling, laughing, smoking and posing together for the shutterbug.

"We ended up in some rich dudes high roller suite downing shots and etc," Love continued. "I think there's footage, Thats been disposed of by the E! Channel."

Smith found fame as a model, working for Guess and Playboy, eventually working as an actress and landing her own reality show, "The Anna Nicole Show."

"Man, she was incredibly beautiful like a mist, she trailed me all night," Love added. "We had fun. I'm very grateful to have met her. Vegas is terrifying . And it's rare and hard to be able to keep any length of sobriety at all, grateful for the little bit I have tonight."

Love has been open about her struggle with addiction. Receiving the Icon Award at the 2020 NME Awards this month, the "Doll Parts" Singer revealed she was 18 months sober. Smith allegedly battled a prescription pill addiction. Her death at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida was ruled an accidental drug overdose from several prescription medications.

"A Savage slip stream, tsunami of chaos hit her. A senseless waste," Love continued to write about her friend. "She wasn't resilient enough to rise above in the moment the water washed over her head, the wave hit her wrong."

"how sad and f--ked. What a beauty what a pity how many times it could have been me. Or you, So many -- rip sweet pretty Anna Nicole we love you tonight," she ended the caption.

Earlier this week on Monday, Love posted another sweet tribute -- one to her late husband on what would have been their 28th wedding anniversary.

The musician shared a throwback snap from their wedding in 1992 in Honolulu Hawai'i, which took place four months after they began dating and while she was pregnant with their only child, daughter Frances Bean.

"28 years ago I recall feeling, deeply, delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was. This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me," Love captioned the photo of the pair holding large bouquets.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne