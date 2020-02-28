Gisele Bundchen shared some intel about her family life with Tom Brady during an Ask Me Anything session Thursday on her Instagram Story.

During the fan chat, the model was asked about her 11-year-marriage to the New England Patriots' quarterback, their two children together and being a stepmom to Brady's 12-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

First up, being a stepmom, a term she actually is not a fan of in general.

"I don't like the word 'stepmom.' I use the word 'bonus mom' because I feel like it's a blessing in my life," she said of Jack. "I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life."

Speaking of their kids, she also said they all speak English, Portuguese and Spanish, before talking about how she and Tom both find family time with their busy lives.

"I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids and be fully there with them, really listening to them," she explained. "It's not so much the amount of time, I think it’s the quality of time. I think what’s really important as well is the energy that is around the children. When they see we're constantly giving them kisses and hug, they really see how much we love each other and how much we support each other."

She added she and Brady "never raise our voices," "never have arguments" and "talk things over if we have any issues."

With talk that Tom may be leaving the Patriots really intensifying this week, Bundchen was asked if she knows whether she's relocating. "I would love to know where I'm going to be living this year," she said. "I don't know that yet. Hopefully somewhere nice and wherever my husband is happy playing, so we'll see."

She added that she has loved living in New England the past 12 years, as do their kids, who are fans of the snow. "As a Brazilian I have a little harder time with the cold," she added, "but I appreciate the beauty of the seasons there."

Near the end of the Q&A, one question in particular put a smile on her face, from her other half.

"I just have to answer this one because it's my hubby who sent this to me," she said, after "Do you know how much I love you?" flashed on the screen. " I love you too, baby," she told him. "I can't believe you're here asking questions."

