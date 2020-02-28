YouTube star James Charles claims a volatile incident occurred with one of Uber's drivers.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the cosmetics guru said he was verbally harassed by a ride-share employee while in Florida for a social media star convention called Playlist Live.

"hi! one of your drivers in orlando just called my employee & I dumbasses, bitches, & threatened to hit us," the 20-year-old posted, tagging Uber's official handle. "please contact me as soon as possible."

Uber's guidelines specifically states drivers "keep conversations casual and friendly with customers, riders, restaurants, and one another. Don't ask personal questions or act aggressively toward others."

Drivers and riders are encouraged to "treat your fellow Uber app users as you would like to be treated yourself: with respect."

"Don't touch strangers or anyone you just met while using any of Uber's apps. Hitting, hurting, or otherwise intending to hurt anyone is never allowed," is also a top rule on the website.

We take this very seriously. Please send us a DM with your email address and phone number so we can connect ASAP. — Uber Support (@Uber_Support) February 28, 2020

The company reached out to James with a tweet that read, "We take this very seriously. Please send us a DM with your email address and phone number so we can connect ASAP," to which he quickly responded, "Just sent. Thank you."

"We appreciate you following up with us. We’ve been in touch via DM. If you have any questions, please let us know by replying to that message," was the final public response by Uber.

