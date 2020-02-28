Teddi Mellencamp gave birth just three days ago, and although she's overjoyed with her new bundle of joy, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is still being honest with her fans.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her "day 3 postpartum reality," Teddi detailed the "roller coaster" of emotions she's gone through since returning home with baby girl Dove Mellencamp-Arroyave.

"It is unbelievable, unconditional love," said the accountability coach of life with her third child. "It is an incredibly powerful bond that Dove and I share. It is tears of joy watching Edwin light up when he's with her. It is bursting with pride watching my older kids gently, lovingly & eagerly jump into their new found big sibling roles."

She also spoke about having "very little sleep" and "feeling delirious" being her new norm, before calling it "humbling" she was able to switch from "the mesh 'mom diaper' with ice from the hospital to high waisted compression panties at home." Teddi added, "It is drinking way too much prune juice with crushed ice because you are anxiously awaiting the first post-baby 💩."

But Teddi, who's "embracing and loving this body of mine," says the joy of being a family of five trumps all, even if her other two kids -- daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5 -- don't necessarily say the right things.

"It is lots of laughs when Cruz asks why my stomach hasn't deflated," she explained. "It is a flood of emotions when multiple lactation specialists tell you that only your right breast is able to breast feed the baby due to scarring on the left. It is trying to calm your mind when you are continuously running all the hypotheticals of every scenario in your head. It is a constant reminder to live in the moment and feel all the highs and lows that a new baby brings."

"It is the simultaneous notion of wanting to slow down while still feeling the need to rearrange and organize the entire house," she went on. "It is doing your best to not compare your journey to anyone else's. It is overwhelming gratitude for each friend and family member who shows up without judgement, only to bring you love & food. It is a constant roller coaster & I wouldn't change it for the world. My baby girl is here and I love her more than words can say. We each have our own journey and this is mine 💕🕊 #postpartum #inlovewithdove."

Teddi, daughter of rock legend John Cougar Mellencamp, and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, welcomed their third child together on Feb. 25.

"Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you. 💕 #aboutlastnight," Teddi captioned Dove's Instagram debut Wednesday.

The post came hours after Mellencamp gave her followers a peek at her hospital room, documenting Arroyave doting on her.

"Did you get clear liquids? Did you get crushed ice? That's the best part of the hospital," she asked her husband in a since-expired Instagram Story, adding with a laugh, "I don't think he got the crushed ice."

She joked she was "screaming" and "crying" post-epidural but eventually confirmed she was "healthy and good."

"Life's pretty great right now," Teddi added.

The reality star then shared a photo of her tickling her newborn's feet as The Temptations' "My Girl" played in the background.

