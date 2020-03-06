Jared Leto just almost died — and he has the pics to prove it.

The actor fell off the side of a mountain while climbing Nevada's Red Rock on Thursday, and the safety rope that saved his life very nearly didn't.

"Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died," he shared on Twitter and Instagram. "Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock."

"Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below."

Indeed the "Morbius" star posted a heart-stopping pic of the rope frayed almost in half.

"It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy," he continued in a second tweet. "The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall."

"But we made it through and lived to see another day Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night..."

The Oscar-winner also shared a video — with an understandable level of swearing — of the moment he clambered to safety and realized just how close he'd come to falling to his death.

"Holy f--king shit!" he exclaims, panting heavily, pointing at the razor-sharp outcrop that had almost sawed his lifeline in two. "Holy f--k! It was fraying right at the point!"

Luckily, Jared was in pretty good hands. The @AlexHonnold he tagged is the same Alex Honnold that scaled Yosemite's El Capitan in the 2018 Oscar-winning documentary, "Free Solo."

Thankfully, unlike Honnold in that film, Leto wasn't doing this climb without ropes!

