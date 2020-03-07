Scott Disick Selling 'Wash Your Hands' Apparel Amid Coronavirus Scare

Scott Disick's fashion brand released a line of clothing on Friday which appears to be in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is the founder and creative director of Talentless, which is selling T-shirts and hoodies that feature the phrase "Please Wash Your Hands" written in bold letters.

"Just dropped on @talentless so get them before they are sold out," Disick wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside pics of the apparel, including one of a hoodie worn by a model standing on a Rolls Royce. "Selling fast and could sell out soon!"

The limited-edition unisex offerings come in white, black and brown and are priced at $49 for the tees and $129 for the hoodies.

"You can thank the lord later, and just WASH YOUR HANDS," Disick said in a statement, referring to his nickname.

The ex of Kourtney Kardashian and father of Mason, Penelope and Reign founded Talentless in 2018.

The clothing line release comes amid ongoing concerns of the outbreak of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

According to recent media reports, over 100,000 people have been infected by the virus worldwide, with a death toll reaching over 3,400.

In the United States alone, there are over 300 cases with 17 deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to The New York Times.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states one of the best techniques for preventing the spread of the virus is washing hands properly.

The virus most commonly passes between "people who are in close contact with one another" via "respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes," according to the CDC.

Symptoms -- including fever, coughing and breathing difficulties -- occur typically between two and 14 days after exposure.

The World Health Organization recommends these seven steps to properly wash your hands:

Wet hands and apply enough liquid soap to create a good lather. Rub palms together. Rub the back of hands. Interlink your fingers. Cup your fingers. Clean the thumbs. Rub palms with your fingers.

