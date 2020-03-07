Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Scott Disick Selling 'Wash Your Hands' Apparel Amid Coronavirus Scare
View Photos
Getty/Instagram
Stars Are Taking Precautions For Coronavirus From 30,000 Feet

"You can thank the lord later, and just WASH YOUR HANDS," the reality star said in a statement.

Scott Disick's fashion brand released a line of clothing on Friday which appears to be in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is the founder and creative director of Talentless, which is selling T-shirts and hoodies that feature the phrase "Please Wash Your Hands" written in bold letters.

"Just dropped on @talentless so get them before they are sold out," Disick wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside pics of the apparel, including one of a hoodie worn by a model standing on a Rolls Royce. "Selling fast and could sell out soon!"

The limited-edition unisex offerings come in white, black and brown and are priced at $49 for the tees and $129 for the hoodies.

"You can thank the lord later, and just WASH YOUR HANDS," Disick said in a statement, referring to his nickname.

The ex of Kourtney Kardashian and father of Mason, Penelope and Reign founded Talentless in 2018.

Watch California Health Director Lick Her Fingers as She Warns People Not to Touch Their Faces Over Coronavirus

View Story

The clothing line release comes amid ongoing concerns of the outbreak of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

According to recent media reports, over 100,000 people have been infected by the virus worldwide, with a death toll reaching over 3,400.

In the United States alone, there are over 300 cases with 17 deaths attributed to coronavirus, according to The New York Times.

Coronavirus Outbreak Could Delay Baby Yoda Toy Production

View Story

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states one of the best techniques for preventing the spread of the virus is washing hands properly.

The virus most commonly passes between "people who are in close contact with one another" via "respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes," according to the CDC.

Symptoms -- including fever, coughing and breathing difficulties -- occur typically between two and 14 days after exposure.

The World Health Organization recommends these seven steps to properly wash your hands:

  1. Wet hands and apply enough liquid soap to create a good lather.
  2. Rub palms together.
  3. Rub the back of hands.
  4. Interlink your fingers.
  5. Cup your fingers.
  6. Clean the thumbs.
  7. Rub palms with your fingers.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Instagram Stars Are Taking Precautions For Coronavirus From 30,000 Feet

#ScottDisick#KourtneyKardashian
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Scott Disick Selling 'Wash Your Hands' Apparel Amid Coronavirus Scare

Scott Disick Selling 'Wash Your Hands' Apparel Amid Coronavirus Scare
Priyanka Shows Nick 'How It's Done' as They Celebrate First Holi Together
more must see selfies

Priyanka Shows Nick 'How It's Done' as They Celebrate First Holi Together
Katy Perry's Baby Bump Makes Its Public Debut In Australia
This Week in Celebrity Pictures

Katy Perry's Baby Bump Makes Its Public Debut In Australia
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos with Her 'Mini' Stormi
more kardashian kids

Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos with Her 'Mini' Stormi
See What Joe Giudice Has to Say About Ex Teresa's 'New Boobs'
more celeb surgery

See What Joe Giudice Has to Say About Ex Teresa's 'New Boobs'
Jared Leto Just 'Nearly Died' in a Terrifying Rock Climbing Fall

Jared Leto Just 'Nearly Died' in a Terrifying Rock Climbing Fall