Coco Arquette may have sang the lyrics "Nobody's listening to me" as she performed Demi Lovato's "Anyone" with her mom, but that clearly wasn't the case.

Courteney Cox shared a video of her daughter, who she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, singing the emotional Lovato song as Cox accompanied her on the piano.

"When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it," the "Friends" actress captioned the sweet mother-daughter video.

As the 15-year-old star-in-training sang, she paused to warn those listening she was about to swear -- saying, "Sorry, I'm cursing," before singing, "Why the f--k am I praying anyway."

The clip quickly went viral, with Lovato herself sharing it on her own Instagram Stories, along with a series of heart emojis. Demi, however, was hardly the only celebrity who praised the teen for her performance.

"Awww...just like her god mama taught her," Jennifer Aniston commented on Cox's page. Added Kate Hudson, "Oh honey, her voice."

Laura Dern wrote, "GORGEOUS Coco," Charlize Theron left a series of fire emojis, Sarah Hyland wrote "Omg yes!!!", Allison Janney said it was "Beautiful," while Suzanne Somers simply asked, "Who knew?"

Anyone who has followed Cox in recent years might have known, as she's shared video of Coco singing in the past. In March 2019, she posted a video of Coco performing "Chasing Cars" with Snow Patrol. While that may seem random, Cox has been dating band member Johnny McDaid since 2013.

Check out the performance below: