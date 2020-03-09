Courtney Stodden Shares Nude Photo with Malala and Maya Angelou Written on Her Body

Courtney Stodden posted a photo of herself covered in the names of famous women on Monday.

Such luminaries as Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, celebrated poet Maya Angelou, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Rose McGowan, Marilyn Monroe, and Dylan Farrow were written on her skin in the image shared to Stodden's Instagram.

The actress had earlier in the day deleted a previous post — similar in nature — which was presumably in violation of Instagram's policies regarding nudity. The new post adhered to the social media platform's guidelines.

"About yesterday for women's day," Stodden wrote in regards to International Women's Day. "I chose these women because they've all survived so many ups and downs."

"There are many other beautiful women I wanted to choose but my body isn't big enough for all of those warriors," she continued. "Every day should be women's day😆 so much love to my fellow survivors of violation and abuse."

She concluded by writing: "We are MORE than what others see. Much love and positivity girlies ❤️🗽 #womenempowerment".

Stodden recently opened up about her marriage to actor Doug Hutchison, who began courting her when she was 16 and he was 50. You can read her full statement here.

