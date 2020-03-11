Harvey Weinstein was sentenced in New York City on Wednesday to 23 years in prison for third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act.

After word spread of Weinstein's sentencing, many celebrities took to social media to react to the news, sharing their "gratitude" to the justice system and to the women who came forward.

Mira Sorvino, one of the several actresses who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, tweeted, "23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today."

Rosanna Arquette expressed similar thoughts, while also applauding Ronan Farrow's reporting and "brave" Rose McGowan.

She tweeted, "Gratitude to all the silence breakers especially Rose and all survivors of weinstein to the brave women who testified and to the incredible investigative reporting of Ronan farrow who uncovered the sabotage and spying and to david Remnick thank you Rich McKuen and ny times."

"23 YEARS!! Justice has been served today. So thankful for all of the incredible survivors who shared their experiences at the hands of this monster," wrote "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi, while actress Amber Tamblyn tweeted, "JUSTICE for #SilenceBreakers and survivors of sexual abuse everywhere. This is only the beginning. #TimesUp"

Jameela Jamil also chimed in, writing "Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail! Congratulations to the incredible women who took this monster on, in spite of how maliciously he retaliated. You have made a huge leap forward for all women with this victory. Also so much love to @Ronan Farrow."

The Silence Breakers -- the group of 24 women, including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette, who have spoken out against Weinstein -- issued a joint statement.

"Harvey Weinstein's legacy will always be that he's a convicted rapist," the statement read, per Deadline. "He is going to jail -- but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused."

"The Silence Breaker community was founded on solidarity, support, and compassion," it continued. "The New York trial has ended, but the Silence Breakers will persist in our crusade for cultural change, justice and to have our voices heard."

Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time's Up Foundation, also reacted to the news, saying, "the trauma of sexual assault and harassment is lifelong -- we can only hope that today's sentence brings all of the survivors of Harvey Weinstein some measure of peace."

She added, "We also hope that these women take pride in knowing the impact they have had on our culture at large. Whether by inspiring more survivors to come forward and seek help, changing how the justice system responds to sexual violence, or leading corporate boards to hold more CEOs accountable for toxic workplace culture, the social change catalyzed by these survivors has been nothing short of transformational."

Meanwhile, Weinstein addressed his accusers on Wednesday, several of whom were in the courtroom. Though the former film producer expressed his "great remorse" for the women, he also shared that he was "totally confused" by everything, according to TMZ.

"I have great remorse for all of you," Weinstein said. "I have great remorse for all women."

He continued, "I think men are confused about all of this ... this feeling of thousands of men and women who are losing due process, I'm worried about this country. This is not the right atmosphere in the United States of America."

"If I had to do a lot of things over I would care less about movies and more about my children and my family," Weinstein added.

See more reactions to his sentencing below.

