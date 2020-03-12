As the coronavirus continues to spread, Kim Kardashian isn't taking any chances and has found a new BFF in Clorox wipes.

During an Instagram Story on Wednesday, the reality star disinfected a play makeup kit that Khloe Kardashian had given Kim to pass along to one of her daughters, either North or Chicago, after she witnessed Khloe coughing.

"Khloé handed this to me, but I don't want to touch it because she handed it to me. Do you have any sanitizer?" Kim asked an unnamed doctor washing his hands in her kitchen. "I cannot give that to my daughter."

The makeup mogul, 39, then found a box of Clorox wipes and preceded to sanitize the gift.

"This is the new jam of what I'm doing every time someone even hands me something," Kim explained. "I saw her cough and I'm not down for that," she said in reference to her younger sister.

After thoroughly wiping down the entire makeup box, Kim exhaled, "Ok, now I can give it to my daughter."

In the United States alone, there have been over 1,000 cases of coronavirus reported, with 31 deaths, according to The Washington Post.

Worldwide, there are over 120,000 people known to be infected with the virus.

Kourtney just sent this on our group chat pic.twitter.com/XyjGajY71d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 12, 2020

With the pandemic causing people to take every precaution, Kim followed suit during her Instagram Story and gave her followers tips on how to safely greet each other.

"We have a doctor here and Caesar and I are going to show the new appropriate way to say hello," she explained, as the doctor tapped his feet to Caesar's feet, instead of shaking hands.

Kim demonstrated the safety measure as well, but quipped, "I don't have time for two, so I'll just do one," before offering one more piece of advice.

"You should not do elbows because you cough into your elbows. So, no more elbows, or do just a little bow," she said as the doctor and Caesar put their hands together and bowed.

Meanwhile, Kim shared a group message her sister Kourtney sent later that evening, highlighting a surreal passage supposedly from a Sylvia Brown book from 2008.

"In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments," the passage read. "Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely."

Brown was a self-proclaimed psychic who passed away in 2013.

