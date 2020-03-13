"The Bachelorette" star Tyler Cameron shared an emotional video of his family's last moments with his late mother, to highlight and honor her decision to be an organ donor.

The reality star, whose mother Andrea Cameron died suddenly after suffering a brain aneurysm at a hospital in Jupiter, Florida earlier this month, posted the powerful footage to his Instagram page Friday.

"What you are watching is our family saying our final goodbyes to our mother," he began his lengthy caption. "We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life."

Thanking Donate Life America for their help "through these tough times," Cameron opened up about losing his family's "rock" and how she, "the ultimate servant," she still had even more to give after her death.

"She was able to give more life. She was able to donate her liver and give someone another opportunity," he wrote. "In this very trying time for us all, we needed any positivity we could get. What helped us so much through this tough time was the hopes that our mother could give more life to someone else."

Though he said he had a "hard time" deciding whether to share the footage or not, he did it in the hopes "it could possibly get others to say yes to donating there organs and that's what my momma would have wanted."

"This process helped our family find a positive light in a very dark time," he continued. "Our mother now lives on through me and my brothers but also to the man she was able to give more life to. My mom would do anything to impact the world in a positive way and these are her final ways of doing it."

He finished the post by writing, "Love you forever momma."

Tyler announced his mother's death on March 2, sharing a photo of her hand in his in the hospital.

"Today heaven gained an angel," he wrote at the time. "We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support."